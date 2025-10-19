Extending Irish presidential vote to Northern Ireland 'would be an act of constitutional aggression' says MP

Allowing people in Northern Ireland to vote for the Irish presidency would be a “blatant act of constitutional aggression”, a unionist MP has said.

TUV leader Jim Allister made the comments after the deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly spoke out against the idea on Friday.

The extension of the right to vote for an Irish president to people beyond the Republic of Ireland has long been talked of, but would require a referendum on amending Ireland’s constitution.

Speaking on the subject at the North South Ministerial Council on Friday, Mrs Little-Pengelly said: “In relation to presidential voting rights, Northern Ireland has a head of state, and that head of state reflects the political reality.

“It’s the difference between a political reality and a political aspiration.

“And I think we need to be very careful not to overstep into that mark, which is around the delicate equilibrium of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, recognising the legitimacy and aspiration, but the difference between aspiration and political reality, in that Northern Ireland remains entirely within the United Kingdom… and that is the first and key principle of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, and that should be reflected and respected.”

First minister Michelle O’Neill disagreed.

“In terms of the presidential voting rights, that’s a huge democratic deficit, obviously,” she said.

“I, as an Irish citizen living in the north, could stand for the position, but cannot vote in that election.

“So that’s a democratic deficit that I think that we all want to see corrected, and we need to see that done at pace.

“We shouldn’t have another presidential election where we’re left out.”

Mr Allister has now told the News Letter: “Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom. Our head of state is His Majesty the King.

"That is the constitutional and political reality, one supposedly accepted by all those who signed up to the Belfast Agreement.

"For Dublin to presume to extend its franchise into this part of the UK would be a blatant act of constitutional aggression and interference in the internal affairs of the UK.

“This is not some harmless sentimental gesture – it would strike at the very heart of sovereignty itself.

"You cannot be both part of the United Kingdom and participate in the election of the head of state of a foreign nation.

