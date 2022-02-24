Fallout from DUP leadership contest behind Donaldson revelation: Jon Tonge

The Liverpool University politics expert said the divisions laid bare when Edwin Poots’ was ousted as party leader after only three weeks, and replaced by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, have obviously not been healed,

Prof Tonge was commenting after the BBC TV Nolan Show broadcast details of a meeting between Sir Jeffrey and Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie – said to have taken place after he had been initially beaten by Mr Poots in the May 2021 leadership contest.

In a tweet just before the programme was broadcast on Wednesday night, Sir Jeffrey wrote: “This evening the BBC asked me if I had a discussion about leaving the DUP & re-joining the UUP after the DUP leadership election in May 20021. This portrayal is nonsense. I never had any such intensions or plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

At that time, I was approached, and made it clear I would be welcome in the UUP but I respectfully declined. Any discussions I have had with the UUP focused on the future of unionism and need for closer cooperation.”

Speaking on the Nolan radio show on Thursday morning, Prof Tonge said: “If Donaldson and Poots had shaken hands and it was all put to bed, it might not have mattered, but, there are elements within both camps that have continued to brief against each other.

“There is a reason why Edwin Poots trundled off, forlornly, to South Down looking for a candidature nomination even though he had no chance of winning that nomination.”

Prof Tonge added: “The timing of these latest revelations, or claims, is interesting in terms of a move against Jeffrey Donaldson. So the idea that what was played out last spring within the DUP has necessarily been put to bed, I think is for the birds.

“And that is bad news for a party. It would matter in a normal time – when you are only a few weeks away from a crucial assembly election, it is really bad news for the party.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.