North Down MP Alex Easton has thrown his weight firmly behind an unprecedented public demonstration by farmers this Saturday due to what he says is “an existential crisis” for family farms across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has issued an exceptionally rare Red Warning for winds reaching up to 90mph from 7am-2pm on Friday 24 January, which includes a serious warning about the risk to life.

However, while less serious warnings are in place for the rest of the weekend, it is expected that the rallies will go ahead as planned on Saturday morning, unless there is a significant change in the weather forecast.

The tractor rallies are planned to coincide with similar actions right across the UK.

Farmers across the UK are protesting against planned changes in inheritance tax rules which it is feared could threaten some 200 family farms a year in Northern Ireland.

The rallies will take place in Counties Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Londonderry, Antrim with two in Co Down.

North Down MP Alex Easton is the latest public representative to throw his weight behind the protest.

"I stand firmly with the Ulster Farmers' Union and farmers across Northern Ireland as they take a stand this Saturday against the deeply unfair and damaging inheritance tax proposals announced in the Chancellor’s October budget," he said.

Tractors parked on Whitehall during a protest by farmers in Westminster, London, last month over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. Seven tractor rallies are to take place across Northern Ireland this Saturday.

"The planned 20% tax on farm assets valued over £1 million threatens the future of family farms that have been the backbone of our rural communities for generations.

"Farming families in Northern Ireland are facing an existential crisis. With typical farm valuations ranging between £4-6 million, these punitive measures could force up to 50% of Northern Ireland's over 24,000 farms into financial jeopardy. This is not just an attack on our farmers but an attack on our way of life, our food security, and our rural heritage.

"The scale of the opposition is clear, with rallies planned across Northern Ireland and the wider UK to highlight the devastating impact these changes will have. I wholeheartedly support the farmers' efforts and call on the Government to scrap this ill-conceived plan immediately. Instead, we need policies that support, not penalise, our agricultural sector.

"I commend the Ulster Farmers' Union for organising this united day of action and encourage everyone to show their support. Farmers are the cornerstone of our local economy and communities, and their voices must be heard. I will continue to advocate for fair treatment for our farmers in Westminster and will not rest until these proposals are reversed."

A general view of the Ulster Farmers' Union rally about inheritance tax changes at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, Co Antrim in November. Photo: PA

The plan has been organised after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in the October budget that inheritance tax of 20% is to be applied to all farm assets worth over £1m.

A land valuation expert told MPs last month that typical Northern Ireland farms are worth between £4-6m and that some 200 a year are likely to be impacted.

Stormont’s Department of Agriculture is opposing the plans, estimating that around 50% of NI’s 24,000 farms are under threat from the new rules.

The concern is that half NI farms would have to be sold to raise money to pay the new inheritance tax bills.