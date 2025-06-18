Fermanagh farmland to be kept as nature reserve

A view across the species-rich grasslands and ancient woodland of Fedian Nature Reserve, overlooking Lough Erne, a unique 90-acre farmland haven which has now been secured for nature by Ulster Wildlife.

​An area of farmland in Co Fermanagh has been preserved as a nature reserve.

The 90-acre area at Fedian has been described as brimming with wildflower meadows, bird-friendly hedgerows and ancient woodland.

It has now been purchased by nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife as its newest nature reserve thanks to funding support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Wildlife Trusts, and gifts in wills from Ulster Wildlife supporters.

Fedian Nature Reserve, located close to Derrygonnelly, is termed as a living example of traditional, pre-war farmland, previously owned by the Nixon family and sympathetically managed by local grazier George Ferguson.

It is untouched by modern farming methods such as fertiliser and slurry, and its habitats have become a haven for wildlife, including threatened species such as red squirrels, pine martens and otters as well as woodcocks, marsh fritillary butterflies and a wealth of wildflowers.

Peter McEvoy, director of land management at Ulster Wildlife, said it is a special place.

“When we first stepped foot on Fedian over eight years ago through our Environmental Farming Scheme Group programme, we knew it was a special place, reminiscent of fields that time had forgotten,” he said.

“It is home to one of the few remaining remnants of species-rich grassland and centuries-old woodland in Northern Ireland – two vanishing landscape types that tell the story of what's been lost, and what we still have time to protect.”