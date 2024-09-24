First Minister Michelle O'Neill accused of 'dodging' question on whether she accepts Máiría Cahill's account

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The First Minister Michelle O’Neill has again declined to say whether or not she believes Máiría Cahill’s account of her treatment by the republican movement, after she was asked to clarify her position during a Stormont debate.

The former party activist, who spoke out about alleged abuse at the hands of an IRA man, has previously sought the view of Ms O’Neill on whether she accepts her account of the alleged abuse, and how she was treated by republicans afterwards.

Ms Cahill has also said journalists have been trying for nine years to get an answer from the party leadership about whether they accept her account that the IRA used Sinn Fein’s offices to interrogate her during an internal republican “investigation” into the matter – which she has described as a kangaroo court.

​At First Minister’s questions in Stormont on Monday TUV North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston raised the treatment of Máiría Cahill by republicans.

Mairia Cahill has repeatedly sought clarity from the Sinn Fein leadership about whether they accept her account of her treatment by the republican movement.

“A few years ago, the now self-styled first minister told BBC Radio Ulster ‘it’s not for me to say whether I believe her’ in reference to the Máiría Cahill case. Does she believe her now, or is she only the champion for cases of women when republicans are not at fault?”, Mr Gaston asked.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said “The question is in relation to our strategy to end violence against women and girls. All women, all girls, everyone out there is society deserves to live in a place that’s free from gender-based harm.

“And that’s the case whether you look backwards or you look forwards. But this strategy is about how we can design a better society going forward, how we can have prevention at the heart of it, and I am determined to work with all Executive colleagues to make sure that this strategy is delivered in its fullest”.

Máiría Cahill told the News Letter: “I note that O’Neill had an opportunity to state that she believes me today during a parliamentary session on violence against women and girls and did not take the opportunity to do so.

“You cannot have a credible strategy going forward if you do not take responsibility for past behaviour, whether it is as a political movement or in relation to how individuals like the First Minister respond when asked questions”.

Timothy Gaston told the News Letter: “Ms O’Neill completely dodged the question, giving a bland, generic response”.

The North Antrim MLA said: “You cannot claim to be launching a strategy on violence against women and girls while ignoring such a fundamental question.”

The Executive launched a strategy for tackling violence against women and girls earlier this month – describing it as “one of the most pressing challenges facing our society today”.

From a prominent republican family, Máiría Cahill originally made a complaint to police in 2010 and subsequently waived her anonymity to speak publicly about her experience.

Sinn Fein’s Sorca Clarke TD said last September that she did believe Ms Cahill.