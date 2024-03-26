Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers meet with the UK government as part of the new UK East-West council, set up as part of the DUP - Government Safeguarding the Union deal.

The first meeting will discuss the establishment of InterTrade UK – a new body to promote and smooth the flow of trade within the UK.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Now more than ever, closer cooperation matters. The United Kingdom is the most successful political Union the world has ever seen. If we are to build on this foundation however, a joined-up approach between the Government and each of the devolved administrations is essential.

“The covid pandemic demonstrated the dangers of poor cooperation and we must learn those lessons. Strengthening ties between Northern Ireland and England, Scotland and Wales will have a transformative impact”.

(left to right) Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker, Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly, Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, and Parliamentary-Under Secretary of State for Levelling Up Jacob Young, pose for a photograph at the first East-West Council meeting at Dover House in London. The new body to improve business and educational links across the UK, was created under the deal that restored powersharing in Northern Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday March 26, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Council. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

However, the Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has questioned the purpose of the new body – saying Northern Ireland should be embedding itself “in the UK-wide structures already in place”.

Asked about the absence of ministers from the UK’s other devolved nations, a spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up – which is hosting the first meeting – told the News Letter: “There will be no Scottish or Welsh ministers at the first East West council meeting.

“UK Government and Northern Irish ministers are agreeing priorities and expect the devolved nations to be involved going forward”.

The Safeguarding the Union deal said the UK East-West Council would be “prioritise building and strengthening connections between Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England”. It described it as a forum “to identify opportunities for deepening connections between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in areas such as trade, transport, education and culture”.

The Ulster Unionist leader has questioned the purpose of the new body. Doug Beattie said: “The meeting of the new East-West Council really is an exercise in rebranding of what we already have available to us with the ‘UK Intergovernmental Relations (IGR)’ structures. This UK governance mechanism, restructured in January 2022, creates a 3-tier system of engagement between all devolved nations. The main Ministerial responsibility for the IGR lies with Michael Gove.

“The role of the IGR is to maintain positive and constructive relations between the four nations of the UK. Building and maintaining trust and effective communications. Sharing information, promoting accountability, and resolving disputes. In simplistic terms, it allows all nations to build deeper relationships, better understanding of each other’s concerns and emerging issues as well as developing best practice. What is so different from this and the East-West Council?

“Although the top tier has only met once since January 2022, chaired by the Prime Minister, all devolved nations were present, less Northern Ireland who were absent due to the DUP Boycott. The middle tier of the IGR met 5 times since March 2022, the most recent meeting being October 2023 with the bottom tier also meeting 5 times since March 2022 the last being September 2023.

“The IGR has discussed a variety of issues. This has included the cost-of-living crises, international development, dispute resolution mechanisms, application of the Sewell Convention and even the ban on XL Bully dogs. It has covered trade, education, the environment, and energy security. It has also discussed justice, transport, UK-EU relations, housing, and elections, creating an expansive set of issues affecting the whole of the UK.

“So, what will be different with the East-West Council? Does it actually set Northern Ireland apart, yet again, instead of embedding ourselves in the UK-wide structures already in place? It is time for unionists to realise that being part of the union is about engaging with its structures as an equal member, like Wales, Scotland, and England. Every time we go down a different route, and create special circumstances, we set ourselves apart from the other UK nations. That is not unionism, that is isolationism”.

TUV deputy leader councillor Ron McDowell said: “Meaningful East/West connectivity and cooperation is welcome. However, the continuing reality of the Protocol which has riven the United Kingdom with a partitioning border down the Irish Sea cannot be ignored.

“The optics of today’s gathering does nothing to alter the constitutional detriment wrought by the Protocol, which, sadly, the DUP has now accepted in all its Union-dismantling parts.

