You can hear a distilled five-minute snapshot of the meeting here.

Whilst he was in chipper mood, and sounding buoyant about what he described as “a hugely positive moment for Northern Ireland”, he avoided any specifics when it came to some key questions.

He was asked by the Irish Times about what happens if DUP don't accept this deal, and if he has a timescale for the restoration of Stormont.

"We are confident the Windsor Framework delivers in resolving the issues and challenges people had,” he said.

"So I think it represents a very positive step forward... we're proud of it, and we'll continue to talk to people about it.

"I'm confident they'll come to see this for what it is, which is I think a historic achievement that gets the balance right for Northern Ireland.”

He was asked by the News Letter about the fact he’s spent much time and energy undoing the damage caused by Boris Johnson’s failed deal.

Rishi Sunak speaking to workers at the Coca-Cola plant outside Lisburn, shortly before doing a Q&A with journalists

What does that say about Johnson?

And what does it say about the Tory Party, that so many members were willing to go along with it?

"I want to look forward,” Mr Sunak replied.

"I was very clear in parliament yesterday about the challenges of the Protocol I was open about it.

"That's why I've spent time, my own time and investment, in really understanding them deeply, because I care passionately about Northern Ireland and its people and its place in the Union.

"But my job as a new Prime Minister is about trying to move forward and look to the future.

"This is ultimately not about any one person. It's not about personalities and all that Westminster politics.

"It's about the people, communities, and businesses of Northern Ireland, what's right for them…

"That's what Chris and I [Chris Heaton-Harris, secretary of state for Northern Ireland] have had at the top of our minds as we've been going through this…

"We've delivered something I believe, and Chris believes, wholeheartedly, is a hugely positive moment for Northern Ireland.”

Asked by Cool FM how long he was willing to give the DUP, he said: “I know everyone will want to take the time to understand... I do respect people do need time to do that, and I want to make sure we give them that time.

"But we're also very keen. We've not been shy about saying i think people of ni need and deserve their government.

"They need it to be up and running and delivering for them.”

