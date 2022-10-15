Former DUP boss Arlene Foster joins the House of Lords - but not as a DUP member

Dame Arlene left Stormont politics last year after resigning as leader of the DUP at the end of May.

Around that time it was reported she was aiming to quit the party, though she backed it in the subsequent May election.

Shortly before that poll earlier this year, she had said: “The largest party after Thursday will either be Sinn Fein or the DUP.

”Given that fact, and as I am a strong unionist, of course I call on unionist voters to think with their heads and vote for the only party which can prevent the divisive radical agenda of Sinn Fein becoming the largest party.”

Meanwhile Peter Weir, another former DUP MLA, will enter the Lords alongside her.

Unlike Mrs Foster, he will serve as a DUP member of the house.

Mr Weir is, like Mrs Foster, a lawyer by training.

Former first minister Arlene Foster and former education minister Peter Weir

He is a former education minister who lost his seat in the Assembly in the election earlier this year, having been elected to Stormont beginning in 1998.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated both on their elevation.

"Peter Weir has given a lifetime of service to his constituents and to the Pro-Union cause in Northern Ireland," he said.

"He will be a very welcome addition to our Parliamentary team in the House of Lords as well as a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and the Pro-Union cause throughout the United Kingdom.

"I am also delighted that our friend and former first minister Rt Hon Dame Arlene Foster has been conferred a peerage and will sit in the Lords.

"Arlene will be a strong voice for Northern Ireland and this is rightful and worthy recognition for her contribution and service to Northern Ireland.

"We look forward to working closely with her in the time ahead."

