Former DUP minister Mervyn Storey hits back at accusations of 'promoting transgender ideology'

A former DUP minister has hit back at a claim that he is involved in the promotion of transgender ideology, saying it is "without any foundation in fact".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after a dramatic confrontation was recorded and posted on the internet this week, showing members of the outspoken evangelical Burke family of Co Mayo following Mervyn Storey around and bombarding him with accusations.

The video was recorded at Mr Storey's place of worship, Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney, last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church itself has also now hit back, issuing a statement condemning the incident.

Mervyn Storey being pursued by Martina Burke at the church over his involvement in the Education Authority

The Burke family are vocal opponents of transgenderism.

The reason they targeted Mr Storey is because he is chair the board of the Education Authority (EA).

As the News Letter has previously reported, the EA has issued guidance to schools on "supporting transgender young people" which accords closely with the demands of trans activists.

For example, it tells teachers that they "should respect a young person’s wishes and use their preferred name/pronoun in everyday interactions", and that "staff should give a transgender pupil access to toilets which match their gender identity, unless there is a good reason not to do so".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other words if a boy identifies as a girl then teachers should address him as one, and should default to letting him into the girls' toilets.

In 2022, the then-education minister, DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen, told the News Letter "it is my intention to review the guidance", but it still remains in effect today.

Mr Storey is a current Ballymena DUP councillor and former MLA, and was social development minister in 2014-2016, and briefly finance minister in 2016.

He said in a statement: "‘As someone who has served in elected office for almost 25 years, I have never shyed away from robust political debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, I also believe this must be carried out in a respectful and dignified manner.

"It is evident that Sunday evening at my place of worship represented neither the time nor place to appropriately raise issues of concern and was an invasion of my personal privacy.

"The suggestion that I am, or have ever been, engaged in promoting transgenderism is without any foundation in fact…

"My personal Christian faith remains rooted in biblical truth that clearly does not endorse or promote transgenderism, or LGBTQ identity. Scripture clearly teaches that God created them male and female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For further accuracy, I would point out that the guidance referred to intended to support transgender pupils in schools was developed [in] 2019, prior to my appointment as chairperson of the board of the EA in January of this year.''

Meanwhile a statement from the kirk session of Hebron Free Presbyterian Church condemned the "havoc" created by those members of the Burke family who were "shouting and heckling" and "harassing those who had gathered to worship God".

"After a blessed day of Christian fellowship and gospel preaching, such behaviour on the part of the Burkes was totally out of order," the statement said.

"We are utterly opposed to transgenderism, especially its ideology being promoted in our schools and wider society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that God created two genders from the beginning and that there are only two biological sexes – male and female…

"It could hardly be clearer from the creation account that God did not intend sexuality and gender to be fluid, being expressed in a continuum.

"Rather, the absolute position confirmed in Scripture is that there are two sexes, male and female, and the primary determiner of a person’s sex is physical.

"Ultimately, transgenderism seeks to completely destroy the distinction between men and women that God in His wisdom has created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We commend those fellow-believers who take a stand for Biblical truth within their employment where this transgender ideology is promoted.

"As Christians we are to speak the truth in love, applying biblical principles without compromise but with compassion (Ephesians 4:15), ultimately pointing others to life-changing repentance and faith in Christ."

The story came in the wake of controversy around Belfast’s specialist NHS trans service, after UUP health minister Mike Nesbitt granted extra funding to the service, and the News Letter revealed that children as young as five have been seen as patients.

The Department of Health has since said that the children's wing of the service (which opened in 2014) was commissioned when former DUP health minister Edwin Poots was in post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Poots denies having approved this service and says he was not briefed about it.

The News Letter has also previously revealed that transgender-themed books aimed at toddlers were stocked by Libraries NI.