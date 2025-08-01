Former health minister Edwin Poots says he did not approve a controversial gender clinic in 2014 - and was not briefed on it

Edwin Poots has called on the department of health to clarify that a controversial gender clinic - started in 2014 - was not approved by him.

Edwin Poots says he did not give approval for a controversial gender clinic when it was established during his tenure as health minister – and has called on the Department of Health to make that clear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former DUP minister was responding to a statement from the department which said that the service was commissioned when he was minister.

​It comes amid a growing political row over a decision by current UUP health minister Mike Nesbitt to fund an expanded gender identity service in Northern Ireland – with no lower age limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department of Health (DoH) said the service is not new, and merges existing transgender provision for children and adults – with the “model of care that has been in place for many years” continuing.

The News Letter had asked DoH when the existing gender service for children was started, and which minister signed the policy off.

A spokesperson said: “A Regional Gender Identity Service (KOI) was commissioned from Belfast Trust by the then Health and Social Care Board (now the Strategic Planning and Performance Group, SPPG) in August 2014 when Edwin Poots was Minister of Health”.

Responding to the News Letter story on social media, Mr Poots said he did not give approval for the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the former Health Minister, I can confirm that I was never briefed, had sight of, or give approval for the Gender Identity Service. I call on the Department of Health to clarify that the Gender Identity Service was established without Ministerial approval”, he said.

The News Letter has asked DoH whether the HSC Board - or Belfast Trust - raised the commissioning of the gender service with the department and/or the minister at the time. We are currently awaiting a response.

The KOI (Knowing Our Identity) service aimed to provide “expert help to children, young people and their families in relation to gender related problems”.

Puberty blockers were previously prescribed to many children experiencing gender related distress, before the executive backed a proposal from Mr Nesbitt to ban the drugs late last year on safety grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drugs stop children developing in line with their biological sex, and are part of what LGBTQ+ groups – as well as political parties such as Alliance and Sinn Fein – have euphemistically called ‘gender affirming care’.

Many of these children went on to further medical interventions as adults, such as cross-sex hormones, castration for males, mastectomies for females and other cosmetic procedures.