Conservative MP and former home secretary Suella Braverman says the Windsor Framework is undermining Northern Ireland's place within the UK.

She was speaking after a DUP urgent question on a Belfast High Court ruling disapplying parts of the illegal migration act in Northern Ireland.

The government came in for criticism and tough questions from across the House of Commons – as minister Tom Pursglove maintained that the court had made the wrong decision and it would appeal.

In a post on social media platform X, Mrs Braverman said: “Despite assurances to the contrary made to me at the time, it is now clear that The Windsor Framework is not working. It is undermining UK sovereignty and Northern Ireland’s place within our nation. And it is now undermining our ability to control our borders”.

Speaking in parliament, the former home secretary said “the judge found that section 7a of the Withdrawal Agreement Act, as amended by the Windsor Framework, must be read to mean that Northern Ireland is effectively to be treated as part of the European Union.

“I believed the assurances made to me at the time, but Mr Speaker isn’t it now patently clear that the Windsor Framework has operated in a way as to undermine our sovereignty, to undermine Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom – and I’m afraid has fundamentally filed upon its first contact with reality”.