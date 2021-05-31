Foster forcing through Irish act ‘would’ve led to mutiny’

First Minister and ex-DUP leader Arlene Foster

Reacting to Mrs Foster’s comments in the Financial Times about Edwin Poots needing to enact such a law, the MLA said “she wouldn’t have had the support to get that through in this mandate... it just would’ve been another one of the catalogue of mutinies”.

They continued: “There’s lots of other things in the NDNA that should come long before that.

“We’re all accepting it was part of an NDNA commitment.

“But what about the £140m just to actually bring the roads up to an acceptable standard? We are the worst in the UK in terms of hospital waiting lists.

“I think those would be probably things most people in Northern Ireland would benefit from, rather than small numbers on cultural things, whether that be Ulster-Scots or Irish language.

“It shouldn’t be coming in a rush now, just to satisfy the appetite of Sinn Fein. There’s more pressing things.

“Why should it take priority?”

