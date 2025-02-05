The Free Presbyterian Church in Ireland has expressed "deep sorrow" at newly released abortion statistics.

The figures released by the Department of Health showed a 28% rise in abortions in the last year.

The church noted that abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland on October 22 2019 with legislation being passed on March 31 2020.

In a statement, the church said that the government and morals committee of the church “stand unashamedly on the teaching of Holy Scripture regarding the sanctity and preciousness of life both inside and outside the womb”.

Pro-lifen protesters stage a silent demonstration at Stormont against the then recent liberalisation of abortion laws in Northern Ireland in 2019.

The statement added: “It is therefore with great sorrow we have come to read the latest abortion statistics.”

They have expressed the fact that they are “worried by the growth in the numbers of abortions in Northern Ireland from year to year.”

There were 1,574 abortions in 2020/21 plus 1,757 in 2021/22 another 2,168 in 2022/23 and then 2,792 in 2023/24. The committee said there was a rise of 624 in the past year.

“The change in the law has clearly led to a worrying upsurge in abortion numbers.

“It is hard to fathom that in a society that purports to value life, with a National Health Service that aims to protect life, that 2,792 lives have been barbarically ended in the last year through abortion services in the province.”