Free Presbyterian Church concerns about surge in Northern Ireland abortion figures
The figures released by the Department of Health showed a 28% rise in abortions in the last year.
The church noted that abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland on October 22 2019 with legislation being passed on March 31 2020.
In a statement, the church said that the government and morals committee of the church “stand unashamedly on the teaching of Holy Scripture regarding the sanctity and preciousness of life both inside and outside the womb”.
The statement added: “It is therefore with great sorrow we have come to read the latest abortion statistics.”
They have expressed the fact that they are “worried by the growth in the numbers of abortions in Northern Ireland from year to year.”
There were 1,574 abortions in 2020/21 plus 1,757 in 2021/22 another 2,168 in 2022/23 and then 2,792 in 2023/24. The committee said there was a rise of 624 in the past year.
“The change in the law has clearly led to a worrying upsurge in abortion numbers.
“It is hard to fathom that in a society that purports to value life, with a National Health Service that aims to protect life, that 2,792 lives have been barbarically ended in the last year through abortion services in the province.”
The statement ended with “a call for the immediate reversal of the law imposed on our province and call on our nation to repent of its sin and seek mercy from the Almighty”.