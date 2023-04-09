The group, calling itself Action Antifasciste Paris-Banlieue, is part of the global Antifa movement, comprised of independent cells of protestors who typically wear black clothing and masks.

Members of cells based in the USA were behind much of the rioting which engulfed cities in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They carried a banner on the parade on Saturday through west Belfast, reading: "We serve no king nor president - but the revolution" (a variation on James Connolly’s republican slogan: We serve neither king nor kaiser, but Ireland).

There was notice of four or five parades lodged with the Parades Commission on Saturday, with more taking place today.

On Saturday afternoon, men wearing in black berets carried flags in a demonstration involving dozens of people on the Falls Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The march then moved to a republican plot at Milltown Cemetery, where a speech was given that referenced Palestine, accused Fianna Fail and Fine Gael of revisionism, and criticised “two failed statelets who continue to uphold British rule in Ireland”.

In Lurgan, the group Saoradh – widely believed to be linked to the New IRA – said it “held a dignified and respectful Easter Commemoration in St Mary's Cemetery” on Saturday.

Tweet from Stephen Murney hailing the Antifa contingent

In a statement it said: “Participants gathered at St Mary's Church before they made their way to the Republican Plot led by wreath bearers and a banner depicting the martyred 1916 signatories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The entire event was surveilled under the watchful eye of the Crown Forces who positioned themselves in a number of vantage points and circled the cemetery in armoured cars.

"Proceedings were chaired by Newry's Saoradh representative Stephen Murney who welcomed everyone to the event and thanked them for attending.

"Stephen pointed out that Easter is an important time of year for Irish Republicans everywhere. It's a time when we reflect, recommit and rededicate ourselves to the Republican struggle.

"Tributes were also paid to Republican Prisoners and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stephen then called for Ray O'Hanlon to read the 1916 proclamation. Following that wreaths were laid on behalf of the IRPWA, Éistigí and Saoradh.”

More from this reporter:

Advertisement Hide Ad