Environmentalists have questioned whether the Department of Agriculture is "more concerned with protecting the interests of big industrial farming rather than small family farms" after it was revealed its action plan to save Lough Neagh is overwhelmingly focused on farms - with only one point singling out industry.

Friends of the Earth has challenged the Department of Agriculture to publish any research it has done on the true impact of government backed agri-industries on pollution in Lough Neagh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The environmental group raised the concern in the wake of an outcry from the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) about what it says is “an unacceptable attack” on farming.

FoE said nutrient pollution only became a serious problem in Northern Ireland with the emergence of the government's 'Going for Growth' programme in 2012, which strongly promoted agri-industrial factories across NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May the UFU hit out at Daera proposals for a Nutrient Action Programme (NAP), warning it could devastate local farming by placing what it said are unworkable limits on phosphorus (fertiliser) use on farms, initially with no consultation.

The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) has warned that increasing inheritance tax on farms could risk the viability of family farms and national food security. Photo: PA

Deputy president John McLenaghan said: “Other sectors are part of the problem too, yet, farming is the only sector that has been landed with this type of draconian legislation.”

Daera has compiled a 37-point action plan to reduce the phosphorus pollution in the Lough and other waterways.

However, the News Letter has found that only one point explicitly refers to ‘industry’ while some 16 relate to family farms including, livestock and slurry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter asked Declan Allison of Friends of the Earth why he thinks Daera appears to focus so much attention on pollution from family farms in light of the rise in nutrient pollution only emerging with the rise of the Stormont backed agri-food factories from 2012.

He replied: “This is an excellent question, and one we'd love to have the answer to. It seems Daera is more concerned with protecting the interests of big industrial farming rather than small family farms.”

He added: “Nutrient pollution levels began to rise at the time the Going for Growth strategy was introduced in 2012. It's reasonable to expect the department will have studied this correlation to establish whether or not there is a causal link. If it hasn't, then it's neglecting its responsibilities.

“If it has, then it should publish its analysis. Failure to do so confirms the suspicion that the department is protecting 'big agriculture'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response a Daera spokeswoman said it “unequivocally refutes any suggestion that it is protecting large businesses or targeting family farms”.

However, for the first time it has now told this newspaper that the Going for Growth programme was “a mistake” but did not say if it has formally studied the impact.

Daera added: “In relation to Going for Growth, the minister has made clear his view that the approach it set out was a mistake and has recognised that its focus on encouraging intensification within farming has resulted in real challenges for our environment.”

Daera added that his commitment to family farms was clear, with £330m this year for the new Sustainable Agriculture Programme; his stance against against new Inheritance Tax proposals on farms, and having secured ring-fenced funding for farming after the Treasury’s decision to remove it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, what the minister is targeting is pollution of our waterways,” the spokeswoman added. “The recent consultation on the revised Nutrients Action Programme to improve water quality was developed based on scientific research.”