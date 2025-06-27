Northern Ireland will not automatically follow a ruling by the Supreme Court that sex is determined by biology the Equality Commission has said – citing uncertainty caused by the Windsor Framework.

The Commission (ECNI) has also created further uncertainty by raising questions about what terms like ‘man’ and ‘woman’ mean – and questioned whether ‘sex’ means the same in Northern Ireland as it does in the rest of the UK.

It wants the High Court in Belfast to rule on how Article 2 of the Windsor Framework affects the legal situation in Northern Ireland.

Chief commissioner Geraldine McGahey says that if it were not for the Framework - the Supreme Court ruling would apply here.

The commission has also introduced uncertainty as to the legal definition of male and female in Northern Ireland. Pointing to local equality laws, the Chief Commissioner said: “Each of these pieces of legislation use terms like 'sex', 'men' and 'women' without providing comprehensive definitions”.

She said the situation “is much more nuanced and complicated” in the province – and that ECNI “considers that there is significant legal uncertainty in Northern Ireland due to the unique legal landscape here”.

She added: “In short, it may be that the meaning of ‘sex’, and related terms, should be interpreted differently in Northern Ireland and whether this is so requires clarification”.

ECNI’s long awaited verdict was published this morning – but does not give the clarity that was expected.

For months, ministers and public bodies have decided to take no action on income ring the judgement by the UK’s highest court, stating that they were waiting for the equality watchdog’s guidance.

The news means that uncertainty will continue, with possibly a year before a final resolution.

The Commission has now set out a "road map of actions" it will take to "achieve legal certainty".

Geraldine McGahey said: “After much consideration and analysis, the Commission has concluded that the situation in Northern Ireland, in respect of this matter, is much more nuanced and complicated, and there is significant uncertainty due to our unique legal landscape.

“We have no interest in merely speculating as to how a court might determine these issues in the future. We will not answer these legal uncertainties by weighing the arguments “for” and “against”. It is important that the Commission shows leadership as people and their lives are at the heart of this issue.

“To achieve greater long-term certainty and clarity for all involved, the Commission will be seeking a Declaration from the courts to address several questions regarding the significant legal uncertainties.

“Our equality laws do not sit in isolation; they interact with other laws and regulations for which the Commission does not have a remit. We believe other bodies and organisations will also require clarification on the legal position in relation to their own areas of work and may join the Commission in its legal proceedings.

“The Commission will issue Pre-Action Protocol letters to government departments and other public bodies with legal responsibilities potentially affected by the judgment and to other interested parties.

“The Commission will also commence a wider consultation process for all interested stakeholders. We want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to respond to questions raised and we welcome input from all our stakeholders.

“We fully recognise the challenges faced by employers and service providers as they try to navigate these uncertainties. As this is an evolving area of law, we will keep our interim information for employers and service providers under review and offer advice on a case-by-case basis where the law is clear.

“Ultimately, maximising legal certainty and transparency is at the heart of our strategy. We aim to create a robust framework for offering guidance, rather than being subject to numerous legal uncertainties that may be contested in the courts over the coming years at potentially great cost to the public purse.

“By adopting this approach, we hope to avoid the toxicity which has sometimes characterised the debate around how to balance the rights of biological women and transgender women by creating a space for debate and adjudication by the courts.