Gavin Robinson says ​DUP’s grassroots are the party’s ‘guiding star’ as new officer team confirmed

DUP leader Gavin Robinson. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye)

​Gavin Robinson says his party’s connection with its grassroots members will be maintained as its “guiding star” as the DUP leadership team was confirmed at its annual general meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​This time last year, the party was in crisis after former leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was charged with historic child sex offences – charges he denies. He is due to stand trial later this year.

He was succeeded by Mr Robinson on an interim basis, before he became leader unopposed last year – with Michelle McIlveen taking up the post of deputy leader in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the East Belfast MP took over there has been little in the way of internal friction, and unlike many of his predecessors there has been no threat of a leadership challenge.

Internal disputes over the party’s claim to have removed the Irish Sea border have been largely neutralised after its policy changed under Mr Robinson to accept the fact it still existed – and seek the removal of the EU laws underpinning the arrangements.

Speaking to DUP members at the AGM in Antrim, Mr Robinson said it is important that the party looks forward as it plans for the future.

“When I became leader of this Party, I outlined a plan to revitalise and renew our internal structures, not as an end in itself but as necessary foundations to ensure we can be effective in delivering for the people we have the privilege to represent and to campaign on the issues that are important. This party was born out of its connections with the grassroots and it is important that we maintain that as our guiding star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As leader I wish to put on record my appreciation for the work of all the outgoing Party Officers who have dedicated themselves to service over the last number of years. In particular to those colleagues who have indicated that they wish to pass the baton on at this time I thank them for their selfless dedication to our cause”, he said.