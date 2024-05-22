General Election an opportunity for NI to return 'strategic thinkers' to Westminster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Responding to news of a General Election in July, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it is time for Northern Ireland to return “strategic thinkers” to Westminster.

“The Prime Minister has spoken, the date has been set, the opportunity for a better future is on the horizon,” Mr Beattie said.

"Democracy will now take centre stage and the people will decide our country's direction for the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Here in Northern Ireland, we have a clear choice, carry on as before or set the conditions for a change. We need less pessimism, negativity and isolationism, less angry voices, less confrontation.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

"We need representatives in Westminster who can stand up and make the case for Northern Ireland, its people, its economy, its future.

“It's time we had strategic thinkers in Westminster, pro-Union MPs who can look beyond short-term goals and concentrate on a long-term vision for Northern Ireland”.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill, said Westminster elections are an opportunity to send a clear message to the UK Government that “systemic underfunding of public services must end”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms O’Neill said: “The Tory government has been a disaster for the people in the north – bad for the economy, bad for public services and bad for workers and families as the cost of living soared putting them under pressure.”

She said voters could send a message that they want decisions about their life and future to be “made here in Ireland, and not in London”.

Naomi Long, the Alliance Party leader, said the election was a chance for people to send a message about “positivity, progressiveness, responsibility and delivery”.

Ms Long said: “It has been a long time coming and finally presents a real opportunity for people to remove the failing Conservative government from power”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad