The general public have been advised against travelling at all on Thursday, because strike action will have disrupted the gritting of roads.

​The Department of Infrastructure said people should not travel “if possible”, and if they do they should “take particular care” both on Thursday and Friday “given the potential for icy conditions and ongoing disruption to gritting”.

A co-ordinated day of mass action is being staged by a long string of trade unions, aggrieved that their members’ paypackets have shrunk in real terms over the past 18 months or so as rampant inflation took its toll – and among those on strike will be transport workers, meaning no Translink buses or trains will run anywhere in the Province.

The striking workers are seeking a pay hike – but whilst Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called on the government to act now, the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris insisted tonight that the issue of pay was a “devolved matter”.

A gritting truck is loaded with salt; gritting will be disrupted in Northern Ireland on Thursday

Sir Jeffrey also told the assembled press pack at Hillsborough Castle that talks with the government have resulted in “significant progress” on the DUP’s concerns about the Windsor Framework / Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said "those discussions continue,” and that “I think we're moving forward now towards the moment when hopefully decisions can be made as to how we move forward”.

Mr Heaton-Harris had a different message.

He said the government has done “everything we can” to address DUP concerns, and said it is now “time for decisions to be made”, adding: “It is time for the talking and debate to finish.”

On the subject of travel problems, the Department of Infrastructure said: “Where possible, contingency plans are being put in place, but it is expected that there will be widespread disruption on Thursday, which will affect the following services:

• Winter service – gritting of the road network;

• Repair of serious infrastructure defects such as manhole collapse or potholes;

• Prioritisation of assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property;

• Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris;

• Drainage infrastructure clearing and cleansing;

• MOT services and driving tests;

• Strangford Ferry services;

• Significantly reduce our capacity to respond to flood emergencies;

• Significant delays in responding to calls to the flood incident line.

It added: “The work done by the department's staff is a constant, vital but often unseen aspect of the day-to-day functioning of society and its value becomes very visible when it is not available, particularly on the road network.”