Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has repeatedly said that his party’s talks with the UK government – weeks after it said negotiations on the Windsor Framework were “effectively concluded” – are resulting in “significant progress”.

The DUP leader used the term three times when quizzed a short time ago by journalists following the latest face-to-face meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

"We had a bi-lateral meeting with the Secretary of State early afternoon,” Sir Jeffrey said.

"We discussed with him the progress – the significant progress – that we've made in our discussions and negotiations with the government in relation to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the need to build upon the progress made in the Windsor Framework, so that we can restore and protect Northern Ireland's place within the UK and its internal market.

BBC footage of Sir Jeffrey and Emma Little Pengelly as the media quiz the DUP leader on the latest talks developments

"Those discussions continue.”

On the question of thelooming strike action this Thursday, fuelled by widespread trade union anger over the rise of the cost-of-living in the last 18 months, Sir Jeffrey insisted this was Mr Heaton-Harris’ hands.

On December 19, the government said it would provide a finance package worth £3.3bn “for a restored executive” to spend (including up to £584m for public sector pay claims).

However, Sir Jeffrey said Mr Heaton-Harris shouldn’t wait for Stormont to be revived, and should use that money now to placate the unions and head off further strikes.

“The Secretary of State has the power to make those pay awards and we want the treasury to release the funding that's been set aside for the public sector pay awards for this year.We will continue to engage with the govt on these matters.”

Returning to the issue which has kept the DUP out of Stormont for two years – the Protocol / Windsor Framework – Sir Jeffrey said was asked what progress, if any, had really been made since December 19.

“I'm glad to report that in the course of those weeks since before Christmas, and in our discussions with the government, we've made further progress in addressing the outstanding issues that relate to Northern Ireland’s place within the UK and its internal market.

"I welcome that progress and I think we're moving forward now towards the moment when hopefully decisions can be made as to how we move forward in relation to all of these matters…

"We've made real progress in the weeks since Christmas on the wider political issues, and I welcome that, and we're committed to continuing our engagement with the government to finish the job.”

There had been speculation that the government may pass some law which reassures the DUP that Northern Ireland remains integral to the UK.

But would the DUP go back before any such law is passed?

"Look, we have not been giving a running commentary on these negotiations,” said Sir Jeffrey, adding that his unwillingness to share any actual details of what is being cooked up with the government is “not a question of secrecy: it's a question of ensuring we protect the integrity of the negotiations so we get the results and the outcome we need”.

He added: “And of course we will want to see the legislation and will discuss with the government the timetabling of that legislation to ensure the govt stands over and delivers what it says it's going to do.”