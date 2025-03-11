The Education Minister says the focus will now be on “what children learn, how and for what purpose” | PA

Paul Givan has set out his plans for a major shakeup of how children in Northern Ireland are taught – alongside a “robust” school inspection regime and a major review of the qualifications system.

The Education Minister says the focus will now be on “what children learn, how and for what purpose”. Central to the plans is a shift from a skills-based education to a focus on knowledge, similar to the approach taken in England in recent years.

The department believes that performance in Northern Irish schools has stagnated over the past decade – whilst their counterparts in England and the Republic of Ireland have improved.

In an attempt to catch up, there will be a “review and redesign” of the Northern Ireland curriculum which will follow a similar approach to that introduced in England a number of years ago under Michael Gove.

To achieve that, there will be fundamental changes to the teaching methods adopted by teacher training colleges in Northern Ireland, along the lines of the ‘core content model’ used in England. There will also be a review of all qualifications approved for teaching in schools and a review of the process for qualifications approval.

The plans are outlined in the DUP minister’s ‘TransformED’ document – which was presented to the Assembly on Tuesday.

It appears to lay down the gauntlet to teaching unions over disruption caused to the school inspection regime. Industrial action short of strike has meant teachers refusing to co-operate with inspections, but Mr Givan is proposing legislation to ensure the legal basis for inspection is “robust” and operates effectively.

There will also be new legislation to ensure all learners remain in education, apprenticeship or training until age 18.

Further detail on how exactly the strategy will be implemented will be published in the coming months.

Paul Givan said: “This strategy represents a break with what has gone before. For too long, we have focused on structural issues in Northern Ireland and simply relied on our highly qualified workforce to continue to produce excellent outcomes.

“The heart of education lies in the classroom. We need to put aside these tired, old conversations and focus on what children learn, how and for what purpose.

“Now, we must focus on investing in and supporting high-quality professional development for our school leaders and teachers and relentlessly improving curriculum, pedagogy and assessment.”

The Education Minister continued: “To ensure that our education system is world-class, we must be willing to learn from the best-performing education systems globally. This new strategy sets out our determination to learn in a sophisticated way from those countries which outperform us at present. It identifies the core elements of excellence that are common across high-performing jurisdictions and uses these to inform the way forward in Northern Ireland.”

“To tackle the weaknesses currently identified within our system, we have published a ten-point plan that has been developed from learning from the most effective and fastest improving school systems in the world.

“Over the coming weeks, I will make a series of important announcements about assessment, professional learning, literacy and numeracy and school improvement. The work on these is already at an advanced stage.”

The education department says two school principals’ panels have been set-up “to inform discussions on key policy issues and to offer insights and advice”.

Paul Givan added: “Our aim is to ensure our education system is truly world-leading – excellent, equitable, inclusive and able to meet the needs of all children and young people in an ever-changing world. This ambitious reform programme has the potential to transform education in Northern Ireland for a generation.”