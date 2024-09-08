God Save the King loudly booed in Dublin at Ireland-England football clash

England's Kobbie Mainoo (left) and Republic of Ireland's Jayson Molumby battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin

​The UK and Irish premiers attended Saturday’s hotly anticipated England-Ireland football clash in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin – where the playing of God Save the King ahead of kick-off was loudly booed by Irish fans.

Sir Keir Starmer and taoiseach Simon Harris attended the Uefa Nations League match on Saturday evening.

The prime minister arrived in the Irish capital earlier on Saturday for his first official visit to Ireland in the role, and received a warm welcome from Mr Harris at Farmleigh House.

Mr Harris said a reset in relations had to be embedded in "peace and prosperity, mutual respect and friendship", but quipped that may have to be paused for the match.

"We will have intense and friendly competition, and then we will renew and reset again later in the evening," he said.

However, the leaders were photographed during the game displaying all the signs of friendship and mutual enjoyment of each other's company despite the scoreline of 2-0 to England at half-time.

Victory for England was confirmed after no further goals in the second half and when Sir Keir took to social media to thank Mr Harris for a gift of an Ireland shirt, he added: "Sorry about the score."

Mr Harris returned the serve in a response on the social media network X, reminding that there is a second leg to come in November.

Irish president Michael D Higgins also sat with the leaders during the game.

Raucous boos from the home fans could be heard during God Save the King prior to kick-off, while many of the 2,981 travelling England supporters chanted throughout the Irish anthem.

Caretaker England boss Lee Carsley stood in silence as his players sang God Save the King.

The 50-year-old former Ireland midfielder had indicated in advance that he would not join in with the national anthem – as has been his practice throughout his career