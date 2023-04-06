PACEMAKER BELFAST. Celebrations after the IRA Ceasefire . 31/8/94.placeholder image
PACEMAKER BELFAST. Celebrations after the IRA Ceasefire . 31/8/94.

Good Friday Agreement: 26 images of the life-changing events that only tell part of our story

By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 11:14 BST
Pictures allow us to journey back in time to the historic moment in our lives started to change.

PACEMAKER BELFAST. Falls Road. Celebrations after ceasefire. 1/9/94.

1.

PACEMAKER BELFAST. Falls Road. Celebrations after ceasefire. 1/9/94. Photo: pacemaker

Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 27-5-98 " Decommissioning" Some of the weapons seized by the security forces in Northern Ireland.Pic Paul Faith/Pacemaker

2.

Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 27-5-98 " Decommissioning" Some of the weapons seized by the security forces in Northern Ireland.Pic Paul Faith/Pacemaker Photo: pacemaker

A delighted General John de Chastelain, chairman of the International Commission on Decommissioning, is the focus of attention in Northern Ireland today after his announcement on IRA decommisioning in the Culloden hotel, Belfast today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

3.

A delighted General John de Chastelain, chairman of the International Commission on Decommissioning, is the focus of attention in Northern Ireland today after his announcement on IRA decommisioning in the Culloden hotel, Belfast today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: pacemaker

Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 27-5-98 " Decommissioning" Some of the weapons seized by the security forces in Northern Ireland.Pic Paul Faith/Pacemaker

4.

Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 27-5-98 " Decommissioning" Some of the weapons seized by the security forces in Northern Ireland.Pic Paul Faith/Pacemaker Photo: pacemakere

