Good Friday Agreement: 26 images of the life-changing events that only tell part of our story

PACEMAKER BELFAST. Falls Road. Celebrations after ceasefire. 1/9/94. Photo: pacemaker
Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 27-5-98 " Decommissioning" Some of the weapons seized by the security forces in Northern Ireland.Pic Paul Faith/Pacemaker Photo: pacemaker
A delighted General John de Chastelain, chairman of the International Commission on Decommissioning, is the focus of attention in Northern Ireland today after his announcement on IRA decommisioning in the Culloden hotel, Belfast today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: pacemaker
