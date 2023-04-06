News you can trust since 1737
PACEMAKER BELFAST. Celebrations after the IRA Ceasefire . 31/8/94.PACEMAKER BELFAST. Celebrations after the IRA Ceasefire . 31/8/94.
PACEMAKER BELFAST. Celebrations after the IRA Ceasefire . 31/8/94.

Good Friday Agreement: 31 images of the life-changing events that only tell part of our story

Pictures allow us to journey back in time to the historic moment in our lives started to change.

By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

Also see: Good Friday Agreement: Here are 54 images of what was happening around the time

And read: The Belfast Agreement

You can see Youtube footage from the time here

PACEMAKER BELFAST. Falls Road. Celebrations after ceasefire. 1/9/94.

PACEMAKER BELFAST. Falls Road. Celebrations after ceasefire. 1/9/94. Photo: pacemaker

Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 27-5-98 " Decommissioning" Some of the weapons seized by the security forces in Northern Ireland.Pic Paul Faith/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 27-5-98 " Decommissioning" Some of the weapons seized by the security forces in Northern Ireland.Pic Paul Faith/Pacemaker Photo: pacemaker

A delighted General John de Chastelain, chairman of the International Commission on Decommissioning, is the focus of attention in Northern Ireland today after his announcement on IRA decommisioning in the Culloden hotel, Belfast today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A delighted General John de Chastelain, chairman of the International Commission on Decommissioning, is the focus of attention in Northern Ireland today after his announcement on IRA decommisioning in the Culloden hotel, Belfast today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: pacemaker

Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 27-5-98 " Decommissioning" Some of the weapons seized by the security forces in Northern Ireland.Pic Paul Faith/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 27-5-98 " Decommissioning" Some of the weapons seized by the security forces in Northern Ireland.Pic Paul Faith/Pacemaker Photo: pacemakere

