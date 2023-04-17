Mr Ahern was speaking at an event to at Queen’s University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement.

However, he said the first day of talks in September 1997 did not start well when the DUP walked out when the Sinn Fein delegation walked in.

“But in fairness to Gary McMichael and Dawn Purvis (of the PUP), they walked back in with David Trimble so in fairness to David Trimble that was a brave move and he deserves a lot of credit,” he said.

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern on stage during the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023.

He said the talks were as inclusive as “we possibly could make them”.

“Everyone was in that wanted to be in,” he said, adding that all issues were also on the table, including those thought impossible to deal with, such as decommissioning, prisoners, reform of police and changing legislation,” he said.

Bertie Ahern has praised Tony Blair for his role in the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking to Mr Blair in a panel discussion at Queen’s University, he referred to decisions made by the then British prime minister in the last 36 hours before the deal was done.

“They were huge decisions. They brought peace. You had to call them, and they were big calls, and you did a good job on them,” Mr Ahern said.

Bertie Ahern said he would “really plead and deeply hope” that the DUP will get back on track.

“Because the people of Northern Ireland need them. I think the people on this island need them. We all want to work together. The alternatives are not good. Don’t even think about them.

“So, let’s hope they listen to what George Mitchell said today, and listen to what we’re saying, that we all just get back on the track.

“There’s too many big things to be dealing with than to be arguing about some detail that was caused over something or another, which I’m not sure what it is even,” he said.

Mr Ahern’s comments were met with cheers and applause, and he added: “So just let’s move forward and try and make this work.”

He also spoke about the significance of changing articles 2 and 3 of the Irish constitution, which then claimed jurisdiction over Northern Ireland.

“Articles 2 and 3 were very special, maybe not to me, but to my father who was an old IRA man and my mother … there were difficult choices but we all had to do something,” he said.