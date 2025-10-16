Good Friday Agreement negotiator hits out at Alliance as he demands no change to border poll criteria

Sir Reg Empey has hit out at Alliance as he demanded no change in the criteria for a border poll

One of the Ulster Unionist negotiators at the time of the Good Friday Agreement has demanded that the government remain firm against any attempt to soften the criteria for calling a border poll, saying any such change would “destroy the agreement itself”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Reg Empey made the call as he hit out at Alliance over comments its leader Naomi Long made, in which she said “it would be helpful” to spell out in more detail what the criteria would be.

Lord Empey said that she is “dancing to the tune of those pushing for a united Ireland” and that the conditions are already “crystal clear in the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement,” adding: “There is no need for any further discussion on this matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1998 agreement states that “the Secretary of State shall exercise the power [to call a border poll] under paragraph 1 if at any time it appears likely to him that a majority of those voting would express a wish that Northern Ireland should cease to be part of the United Kingdom and form part of a united Ireland”.

Mrs Long had told the BBC’s Borderland podcast, which is about the prospects for a border poll: “I think it would be helpful for the secretary of state to set out what the conditions for a border poll would be.

“What I think is toxic at the moment is by not setting out the conditions every single election becomes a kind of proxy for a border poll.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill then told RTE that “I very much welcome” Mrs Long’s comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the conversation that's actually at play now, in terms of the constitutional question, I think she's right to call for that clarity,” Ms O’Neill said.

“I've been making that case for some time, so I think it's another voice in what has become an increasingly louder conversation around constitutional change and defining actually what would be the criteria that actually would lead to that unity referendum.”

Lord Empey said: “I was a lead negotiator for the UUP in the talks that led to the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

“My party secured numerous strategic gains for unionism and Northern Ireland within the peace settlement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Central to these achievements was getting all-party agreement on the principle of consent – namely that so long as the majority of people living in Northern Ireland wish it to remain part of the United Kingdom it will remain so.

“All parties – Sinn Fein and Alliance included – agreed in 1998 very clear terms for calling any future border poll…

“This was ratified in the 1998 referendum by a huge majority.”

Lord Empey said that Sinn Fein has been “shamelessly demanding the secretary of state redefines and dilutes the test for calling a border poll”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The UUP’s message to the secretary of state is clear,” he added.

“The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement’s test for calling a border poll has not been met. There is no evidence a majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote for it to leave the UK...

“There is also, despite the best efforts of certain people in the Northern Ireland media, no evidence of a majority of people wanting a border poll to be held.

“Any attempt by the secretary of state to deviate from the terms for calling a border poll or to water down the test to make it easier to convene a border poll would destroy the standing and credibility of the Belfast Agreement and the principle of consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would make an absolute mockery of the agreement and plunge Northern Ireland and the Republic into a political crisis, with inevitable toxic social division and economic instability.”

He then turned his fire on Alliance, saying: “Now Mrs Long is dancing to the tune of those pushing for a united Ireland.

“Only a minority of Irish nationalists are seeking a border poll – even the Irish government doesn’t want one.

“But Alliance is riding to the rescue of those who want a clear target and build up the appearance of momentum and inevitability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded that she should instead “concentrate on her department, which is distinguishing itself as the most badly-led in the NI Executive”.

The Northern Ireland Office said: “The responsibility for a referendum sits solely with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

"This is clearly set out in the Northern Ireland Act 1998, which gives effect to the Good Friday Agreement and the principle of consent.

"This has been – and remains – the only condition. The Secretary of State has been clear that there is no evidence that this condition has been met."