The UK government states that the consultations will give the public and all interested parties an opportunity to consider the range of options being examined and to feed in their views.

Public sector pay decisions in Northern Ireland are devolved to ministers at Stormont, but the powersharing institutions are currently not operating due to a DUP protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland set a budget in the Executive's absence, with officials faced with making substantial cuts.

DUP East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons

Departments have been warned they must find savings in the difficult budget which also includes the repayment of a £297 million overspend from the previous year across two years.

Due to those cost cutting measures, the Secretary of State remarked that the revenue raising measures are needed so that the Province can "have a prosperous future" and that the current financial position in Northern Ireland is not feasible.

He said: “Northern Ireland’s finances are not on a sustainable trajectory, for NI to balance the books and have a prosperous future that requires fiscal responsibility with public spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The UK Government has given £7billion in additional funding to NI since 2014 on top of the Barnett-based block grant and we stand ready to continue supporting a restored Executive. That’s why we are looking at improvements to NI’s finances, including revenue raising measures.

“We need the NI Executive back in place to progress much needed and long promised public spending and improve services for people."

However, DUP East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons believes the proposals are only serving a purpose to "pressurise" the party to return to Stormont.

“There is broad acceptance, even across the different political parties, that the Government’s revenue raising proposals are a crude attempt to pressurise the DUP," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A public consultation only wastes further money to find out that people can’t afford the Secretary of State’s desire to punish hard working families.

"If he wants to have a proper discussion about the sustainability of our public finances, then any consultation should include the Barnett Formula which isn’t fit for purpose.

"All that is achieved by a consultation process is to keep the threat hanging over people’s heads for longer."

UUP leader Doug Beattie says that without a functioning Executive, the “cries for Direct Rule will amplify” and that it’s important Stormont gets back to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The effects of Brexit, the Protocol and the mitigating Windsor Framework are harmful to many for various reasons. Yet, the damage of having no Executive or functioning Stormont is far worse for the people, Northern Ireland and our place in the United Kingdom,” he continued.

“The cries for Direct Rule amplify the revenue-raising powers of the SoS. The implementation of Westminster’s ideas on what is good for Northern Ireland will drive the middle-ground pro-union voter away over time. It is so obvious that it is painful to watch.