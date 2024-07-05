Gregory Campbell under pressure from Sinn Fein in East Londonderry
The unionist MP faced a battle for votes from the TUV’s Allister Kyle who has run a strong campaign in the area – and the Ulster Unionists also ran a candidate in the constituency which they once held.
Gregory Campbell had a 9,607 vote majority at the last general election in 2019.
The seat has always been held by a unionist – it was previously held by the anti-agreement UUP MP Willie Ross, now in the TUV.
Mr Campbell took the seat in 2001 – after the party decided that it would run against both pro and anti agreement Ulster Unionists.
The day before the poll, Mr Campbell said: “The voting choice for Unionism in this election is to back those who won’t stand up for anything, those who will never agree to anything, or the strong sensible choice, Vote DUP”.
