DUP Candidate for East Londonderry Gregory Campbell (Left) talllies votes at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt, during the count for the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Thursday July 4, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Election Ulster. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The DUP’s Gregory Campbell is under pressure from Sinn Fein’s Kathleen McGurk in the traditional unionist stronghold of East Londonderry.

The unionist MP faced a battle for votes from the TUV’s Allister Kyle who has run a strong campaign in the area – and the Ulster Unionists also ran a candidate in the constituency which they once held.

Gregory Campbell had a 9,607 vote majority at the last general election in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seat has always been held by a unionist – it was previously held by the anti-agreement UUP MP Willie Ross, now in the TUV.

Mr Campbell took the seat in 2001 – after the party decided that it would run against both pro and anti agreement Ulster Unionists.