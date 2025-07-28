Growing Ulster Unionist opposition to leader Mike Nesbitt's policy of allowing 5 year olds to attend trans clinic

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has given £800,000 to a 'lifespan' gender identity service, with no lower age limit. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Two former UUP leaders have come out against the health minister’s policy of allowing children of any age to access a new gender identity service – with none of the party’s MLAs expressing support for the decision.

The move has been described as “madness” – and there is now a call from within Mike Nesbitt’s Stormont team for the policy to be revoked.

Yesterday, the News Letter reported that children as young as five have been accepted as patients of Northern Ireland's Brackenburn transgender clinic.

Now, Steve Aiken says he opposes the plans – and that they should be rescinded – while Doug Beattie has described it as “madness” that young children are being referred to the gender service.

On social media, Mr Beattie quoted yesterday’s News Letter story on 5 year olds having attended the clinic. Posting on X, the UUP MLA said: “5 year olds believe in Santa clause , the Easter bunny….. why on earth would GPs refer them & Belfast trust accept them in gender clinic. Madness.”

Last week, the former leader expressed concern about the fact the service has no lower age limit – and said he would raise the issue with department of health officials at a meeting this week.

The UUP press office has failed to say whether the plans are in line with its policies – and the News Letter understands there is widespread opposition with the party.

None of the MLAs, peers or the party’s sole MP expressed support for their leader’s move when asked by this newspaper.

While the party’s manifesto does not specifically address the issue of whether children should be sent to gender identity clinics, party sources say the health minister’s policy breaches an understanding among UUP MLAs about the direction of travel in this area.

The News Letter asked each Ulster Unionist MLA, MP and member of the House of Lords for their position on their leader’s policy – and whether it should be revoked. Steve Aiken was the only representative to respond, confirming that he did not support the policy, and that it should be revoked.

The News Letter asked the UUP centrally, via its press office, if it supports under 18s being referred to a gender clinic; if it supports 5 year olds being ‘treated’ at the facility – and why the announcement of a new “lifespan” gender identity service was announced by LGBTQ+ group the Rainbow Project and not Mike Nesbitt. There was no response.

Last week Mr Nesbitt said he is “committed to improving wider gender identity service provision for children, young people and adults in Northern Ireland”.

He said an additional £806,000 in funding will “increase capacity within the service to allow the Trust to address waiting times and ensure that patients receive the appropriate care they need in a timely way”.

A Department of Health spokesperson said parental consent would be required for referrals, unless the child was deemed competent to make the decision themselves.

“The Service will adopt a holistic, multi-disciplinary integrated approach to assessing and responding to an individual’s needs in view of any co-presentations, and the range of complexities relating to gender identity development. The most appropriate clinical pathway in the best interests of the patient will be determined through an integrated multidisciplinary team (MDT) approach, fully involving the patient and their family if a child or young person. Referrals for the Children & Young People Pathway within this service will be as for all other CAMHS services and will be age appropriate.

“For all CAMHS services parental consent would be required, however Gilick Competence/ Fraser guidelines for healthcare could be applicable depending on the age of the child. Each referral will be triaged and assessed individually. At all times the Safeguarding Board NI safeguarding policy will be followed”, an official said.

Gilick competency allows allows medical professionals to determine if a child under 16 can consent to medical treatment without parental involvement.