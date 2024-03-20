Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lord Dodds was reacting to news this morning, which came as a surprise to political observers, that Mr Varadkar is to step aside as both the leader of the Irish republic and his party, Fine Gael.

It is not clear exactly what precipitated his resignation.

But in a copy of a speech he gave today, issued by his office at 12.30pm, he said: “My reasons for stepping down now are personal and political, but mainly political.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is now stepping down

It comes after a catastrophic defeat for his government earlier this month in a nationwide referendum to change the Irish constitution.

Essentially, Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens (the coalition government) plus Sinn Fein, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats (the combined opposition) all wanted to rewrite the constitution.

Their plan was to take out the bit which referred to mothers as having an especially strong role in caring for children, and to change another bit to distance the idea of raising children from marriage.

The results were overwhelming: 68% rejected the first change, and 74% rejected the second – with every single constituency in the country (except for one southern suburb of Dublin) coming out with majorities against both the changes.

Mr Varadkar took up the posts of head of Fine Gael and taoiseach in June 2017, just over a year after the Brexit referendum.

He held the post until June 2020, then took a step back and served as tanaiste (deputy and foreign minister) while coalition comrade Micheal Martin of Fianna Fail took up the mantle of taoiseach.

In December 2022, he once again moved up a rank to become taoiseach again.

Under his tenure, abortion was introduced far more widely in 2018 via the removal of a portion of the Irish constitution which guaranteed “the right to life of the unborn and… the equal right to life of the mother” – with Mr Varadkar having backed both changes.

A new taoiseach is set to be appointed after Easter.

Lord Dodds, who was DUP deputy from 2008 to 2021, told the News Letter: “Leo Varadkar will go down I think as being one of the most unhelpful taoiseachs of recent years in terms of attitudes towards unionists, and in terms of building better relationships between unionists and the south.

"I think he fundamentally used Brexit as a means of trying to dismember the UK.

"He used Brexit as a means of trying to force the UK into adopting EU laws and rules, and if that can’t be achieved for the whole of the UK he wanted it for Northern Ireland – and sadly that has now come to pass.

"So I think his legacy is not a good one as far as relationships with unionists go, and we can only hope his successor adopts a much more constructive approach than the disastrous approach which has been the hallmark of Varadkar’s tenure in office.