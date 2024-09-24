Mike Nesbitt

Stormont’s Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has tested positive for Covid, just days before he is due to be ratified as the new Ulster Unionist Party leader.

A party spokesman said it is expected that Mr Nesbitt will still be able to attend the party’s annual conference on Saturday.

Mr Nesbitt had been due to answer health questions in the Assembly on Tuesday afternoon but the session was cancelled.

In a social media post, he said: “I have tested positive for Covid and will be at home recovering for the next few days.

“I continue to attend to ministerial business as much as possible.”

It was announced last month that Mr Nesbitt, 67, is to become UUP leader for the second time.

He was the only declared candidate for the position following the resignation of Doug Beattie.

The Strangford MLA is due to be ratified as leader and make a speech at his party conference in Belfast on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Ulster Unionist Party said: “At this stage, it is expected Mr Nesbitt will be OK to attend the conference.”

However, it is understood that contingency planning is taking place in case he is not able to attend. This could involve the new leader delivering his speech remotely.

Mr Nesbitt became health minister after his party colleague Robin Swann vacated the role ahead of the general election.