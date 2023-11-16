Gerry Carroll has said that a complaint about a comment he made on the day of the Hamas massacre was motivated by “regressive political forces” and that he would “refuse to be silent” on the issue.

The People Before Profit MLA had tweeted out “Victory to the Palestinian Resistance” followed by two closed fist symbols at 9.19am that morning – a tweet that remains up today.

At day at about 6.30am Israeli time (GMT +3) Hamas had launched “Operation Al Aqsa Flood”, pouring into Israel and killing about 1,400 people, largely civilians.

Dr Melissa McCullough, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commissioner for Standards, said Mr Carroll instead explained he had been talking about Palestinians damaging fences, not the massacre.

Image posted online by UN Relief and Works Agency UNRWA today showing children amid a shanty encampment in Gaza, and warning of the spread of cholera

“Like millions across the world, I refuse to be silent while Israel slaughters Palestinians with impunity,” said Mr Carroll today after the ruling.

“With over 11,000 people killed during Israel’s genocidal onslaught on Gaza, it is more important than ever that we speak out for Palestine.

“There has been a concerted effort to silence pro-Palestine voices, particularly by western governments who are complicit in Israel’s war crimes.

"Locally, they have been aided by a host of morally-bankrupt politicians who have nothing to say about the obscene violence meted out by the apartheid Israeli regime.

“The allegations levelled against me were false, vexatious, and primarily motivated by regressive political forces.

"People Before Profit has a long and proud record of standing against all forms of oppression and hatred in our society, including racism, religious persecution, and sectarianism.

“We will never be found wanting when it comes to fighting alongside the oppressed, and it must be said that the Palestinian people have had to fight oppression more than most.