A debate on the Israel-Palestine situation has seen terse exchanges in Dail Eireann over a Sinn Fein motion calling for action against Israel.

The friction emerged between independent TD Mattie McGrath, a socially-conservative former Fianna Fail man, and Matt Carty on the Sinn Fein benches.

At one point, Mr McGrath suggested Sinn Fein should send its own “SWAT teams” into the war zone to investigate, saying the party “has been good at the heavy-handed stuff”.

Mattie McGrath in the Dail, 14-11-23

The debate centred on a Sinn Fein motion which asked the Dail to say that it “condemns and deplores the escalation of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territory since 7th October, particularly the killing of innocent men, women and children, the taking hostage and imprisonment of civilians, the targeting of civilian infrastructure and the mass forced displacement of civilians”.

It also called for the Irish government to “refer the situation in the State of Palestine to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for the purpose of requesting the Prosecutor to investigate any acts of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide alleged to have occurred”.

There was universal revulsion at the violence from all parties during the debate, with an across-the-board call for a ceasefire.

Mattie McGrath in the Dail, 14-11-23

Among those speaking was Meath TD Johnny Guirke of Sinn Fein, who ended his contribution by quoting a famous republican catechism.

“To the Palestinian people, my heart goes out for you,” he said.

"You have the support of right-minded people right across the world. Ireland stands with you.

"Remember: it is not those who can inflict the most, but those who can endure the most who will win.”

This last phrase is attributed to Terence James MacSwiney, one of the 1916 rebels who died on hunger strike in 1920.

When Mr McGrath of Tipperary came to address the house, he said the Sinn Fein motion “appears redundant on two fronts”.

Firstly, the International Criminal Court is already looking into an investigation of the events.

And secondly, any ruling of the court is unlikely to make much impact since Israel does not recognise the court.

"What, therefore, is this all about?” said Mr McCarthy.

"It is like a lot of the political posturing of many establishment politicians in Ireland, and Sinn Fein has now entered the establishment class, in my opinion. Why let simple practicalities get in the way of political point-scoring?”

He then went on to talk about Hamas’ alleged presence in Gazan hospitals, before a series of interruptions began.

Here is the account of what followed in the official Hansard record:

Matt Carthy: Who reported that, Mattie?

Mattie McGrath: It would raise serious concerns-----

Matt Carthy: Who reported that?

Mattie McGrath: Can I continue?

(Interruptions)

Chairman Sean Canney: Deputies, please.

Mattie McGrath: In fact, Hamas was reported last week to have used communication channels to warn civilians not to leave the hospitals. If that is true, it would be abominable, and we have to have that investigated properly before we start posturing here. Unfortunately, hospitals-----

(Interruptions)

Mattie McGrath: Sinn Féin might send out some of its SWAT teams and they might investigate it.

Matt Carthy: Read the motion.

Mattie McGrath: Sinn Féin is good at that itself.

(Interruptions)

Mattie McGrath: It has been good at the heavy-handed stuff.

Chairman: Deputies-----

Mattie McGrath: I did not interrupt these people.

Matt Carthy: Ah no, I am really disappointed in you now, Mattie.

Chairman: Excuse me, everybody gets their chance to speak-----

Mattie McGrath: Not with Sinn Féin around. God help us if they get into government.

Chairman: , have some respect for the Chair.

Order was then restored and Mr McGrath concluded: “I know Sinn Féin is getting ready for government, but sin scéal eile [that’s another story]. The kind of posturing we have seen tonight does not carry any weight with me or with many members of the public. The conflict is an unfortunate and tragic situation.”

There was no vote on the motion (or the government’s softer counter-motion) because the debate went on too long.