Leo Varadkar

Doug Beattie made the comment as he warned Mr Varadkar, who had served as taoiseach previously between 2017 and 2020, there is “a lot of work to do in rebuilding relations with Unionism in Northern Ireland”.

Fine Gael leader Mr Varadkar is preparing to becoming Ireland's premier for the second time in a power handover agreed in the deal that formed the current coalition government.

He will replace Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin as taosieach at a special sitting of the Dail parliament in Dublin on Saturday.

Setting aside almost a century of animosity, the two parties forged out of Ireland's Civil War of the 1920s agreed to share power together in 2020 after that year's inconclusive general election result.

Ireland's Green Party also joined the coalition.

While Fianna Fail emerged from the 2020 poll narrowly winning the most seats (38), Sinn Fein (which won 37 seats) secured the most first preference votes.

Sinn Fein accused its two main rivals of conspiring to keep it out of power.

In a statement, UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “The change in Taoiseach in the Republic of Ireland this weekend comes at a pivotal time in negotiations between the European Union and United Kingdom, and in Anglo-Irish relations.

“I wish Micheál Martin well as he steps down from the role. We have had a good and constructive relationship during his time in office. I believe he listened in good faith to what Unionism had to say and understood the importance of having a good working relationship with his country’s nearest neighbours.

“As Leo Varadkar takes up the office again there will undoubtedly be apprehension from Unionism. His contribution during his first term, particularly when it came to Brexit and the Protocol, was not positive and I hope to see early indication that he has learned and matured on these particular issues in the intervening years.”

