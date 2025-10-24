Intertrade UK's first Windsor Framework report is 'giving life to the myth of so-called dual market access' - MP

Intertrade UK, chaired by Baroness Foster, has set out ways to decrease the burden to businesses caused by the Windsor Framework.

Intertrade UK’s position that more should be done to promote – as well as monitor – Northern Ireland’s ‘dual market access’ under the Windsor Framework is giving life to a “myth”, the TUV leader has said.

Jim Allister was responding to the body’s first set of recommendations to the UK government since its establishment under the Safeguarding the Union deal which restored Stormont last year.

The body, chaired by Baroness Foster, says more must be done to deal with challenges posed to the UK internal market by the arrangements, and sets out a series of recommendations on how the situation can be improved for businesses.

The letter, sent by Arlene Foster to Secretary of State Hilary Benn, warns that the current arrangements are “affecting the smooth flow of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, adding costs to their businesses and restricting choice to consumers”.

It sets out “a series of practical proposals” which it says would have “an immediate and positive impact” for business. These include changes to schemes designed to help navigate the costs and complexity of the arrangements – as well as urging the government to progress an SPS deal with the EU.

In Baroness Foster’s letter, Intertrade UK says that while the issue is not within its remit, ministers should “actively assess and monitor the impact and benefits of dual market access and develop a detailed plan to promote Northern Ireland's position”.

However, it also urges the government to “assess and monitor the volume and value of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and consider whether mitigating interventions may be required”.

The concept of dual market access has been controversial with unionist politicians. That’s because of the disruption caused to supply chains by the internal UK border, and the fact that Northern Ireland is a full part of the EU single market for goods – but internal UK trade has face huge disruption.

Mr Allister says he has “significant concerns” about the content of the letter. The North Antrim MP told the News Letter: “In particular, I am deeply troubled that Intertrade UK has allowed itself to be appropriated for the purpose of giving life to the myth of so-called dual market access. Dual market access is a myth, and it is deeply unhelpful for Intertrade UK to give credence to it.

“When considering the interests of the Northern Ireland economy as a whole, unfettered access to Great Britain is far more important than access to the Republic. Yet that is precisely what the Protocol — with its Irish Sea border — undermines.

“It is also disappointing that Inter-Trade UK has failed to engage with the main mechanism provided by the Windsor Framework for addressing negative changes in the flow of trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. The letter does not even mention Article 16.

“Article 16 provides a means to suspend parts of the Protocol that are causing serious difficulties. Those difficulties are manifestly already there — not least the diversion of trade from Great Britain.

“There are some worthwhile recommendations in the letter, such as the proposal that VAT registration serve as UKIM registration and the call to reform the Duty Reimbursement Scheme. But overall, this is a deeply disappointing document which misses the opportunity to challenge the Government on the real issues created by the Protocol.”

In the Safeguarding the Union deal between the DUP and the last Conservative government, Intertrade UK was set up to promote trade within the UK. The document said: “Its role will be to provide advice and facilitate businesses across the UK boosting internal trade, to promote the full extent of the UK’s market to businesses and traders, and to conduct and publish research or other activity designed to advance intra-UK trade”.

Earlier this year, the News Letter revealed that the body – hailed as providing “independent scrutiny” of a government commitment to internal UK trade – would be largely controlled by the NI Secretary of State.

Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann said that while the body is staffed by people well equipped for the role – it will be “useless” when it comes to acting independently and holding the government to account.

The DUP said it supported the panel’s creation – and respects its ability “to fully carry out the work programme they have set”. The terms of reference showed that the government will have a veto on key decisions as well as the ability to direct the body’s work.