DUP MP Gregory Campbell has complained about comments by an Invest Northern Ireland board member on a BBC Radio Foyle programme.

Invest NI members are to be reminded of political impartiality after one of its board members claimed it was “no coincidence” that the North West was receiving public investment under a Sinn Fein led Executive, according to a DUP MP.

Gregory Campbell raised concerns about a BBC Radio Foyle interview in which Kieron Kennedy MBE - who heads up the Strabane Business Improvement District as well as being a Board Member of Invest NI - said “it's no coincidence that since Sinn Fein have come into leading the Executive that there has been major announcements for the North West and West of the Bann which we have never had before, like this £1.2bn investment for the A5, the £250million for the City Deal”.

The East Londonderry MP says the Invest NI chairman has told him that the organisation is non political and that members will be reminded shortly regarding political activity and the need to “exercise proper discretion, particularly with regard to the work of Invest NI”.

He said Mr Kennedy made the statement in the middle of a week when Sinn Fein were under pressure over recent events surrounding some of their staff members. Mr Campbell says the comments were inaccurate and questioned an Invest NI Board member making “such a public and party political statement”.

The East Londonderry MP added: “The City Deals were supported some years ago by both the DUP and SDLP but not Sinn Fein” – saying he wouldn’t expect unionist members of Invest NI to make such points.

Invest NI said it “is a non-departmental public body. It is non-political. Mr Kennedy was speaking in a personal capacity and not in his capacity as a member of Invest NI’s Board. It is therefore not appropriate for us to comment”.

Mr Kennedy recently appeared on the BBC’s North West Today programme to discuss the announcement that an upgrade to the A5 project was going ahead, and was introduced as the chairperson of the Strabane Business Improvement District.

