Ireland-Israel rift grows as ambassador's 'pointed comments' about Michael D Higgins met with stern criticism

The diplomatic rift between sections of the Republic of Ireland's leadership and the Israeli state has continued to widen today, with Simon Coveney criticising the Israeli ambassador to Ireland.

Ireland's trade minister Mr Coveney – a senior member of Fine Gael who until recently was the nation's foreign minister, defence minister, and deputy leader – made the remarks to RTE today.

He was hitting back at ambassador Dana Erlich, who in turn had criticised Irish president Michael D Higgins.

The cycle of criticism began on October 11, when European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said of the Hamas attack: "This was the worst attack inside Israel since the creation of the State.

Dana Erlich, Israeli ambassador to Ireland

"And there can only be one response to it. Europe stands with Israel. And we fully support Israel's right to defend itself."

She also said "our humanitarian support to the Palestinian people is not in question - yet it is important that we carefully review our financial assistance for Palestine".

She then visited Israel on October 14 to emphasise her support, and said in a statement: "This is the most heinous assault against Jews since the Holocaust.

"In the face of this unspeakable tragedy, there is only one possible response: Europe stands with Israel. And Israel has a right to defend itself. In fact, it has the duty to defend its people."

Subsequently, Irish president Michael D Higgins told reporters: “It may not have been meant to have malevolent consequences, but certainly we need a better performance in relation to European Union diplomacy and practice.

“I think that coming down on one side of these arguments is not a positive contribution… [it was] a thoughtless and even reckless set of actions.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also weighed in, saying von der Leyen's remarks “lacked balance”.

Asked yesterday by the Sunday Independent about Mr Higgins' comments, the Israeli ambassador Ms Erlich said: "I am concerned about spreading misinformation. Israel is abiding by international law…

"I understand the element of neutrality here but there is a strong feeling in Israel there is an unconscious bias against Israel in Ireland. I've only been here two months so I'm hoping to be proven wrong.

"But we see it sometimes with the statements of politicians and we see it with the media coverage, and we're hoping to break that cycle."

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik then told RTE's The Week In Politics TV show on Sunday night: "I don't think the president overstepped the mark.

"I read the Israeli ambassador's interview carefully. I think she has overstepped the line there. I think it's outrageous, frankly, that she is calling our elected president's comments inflammatory.

"I think her position now is under question."

And now this morning, when asked about the ambassador's comments, Mr Coveney told RTE Radio 1's Today show: "I don't think it's helpful when an ambassador starts to make pointed comments in relation to our president.

"I think Michael D Higgins has reflected the view of many in Ireland.

"The government's position on this is that we unreservedly condemn the atrocity that Hamas is responsible for in terms of the killing of 1,400 innocent Israelis.

"But we are also deeply concerned about what continues to unfold in terms of human suffering in Gaza."

He added that the comments did not warrant the Israeli ambassador's expulsion, saying: "I don't believe that when you disagree with a country, that you are quick to call for the expulsion of ambassadors.