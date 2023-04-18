His comments at a conference in Queen’s University Belfast today were a departure from the pre-prepared script of his address.

It is common practice for government ministries and political parties to share copies of speeches in advance of them being read out, so journalists can get some advance warning of their remarks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These copies are usually accompanied by the words “check against delivery”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin pictured last October

And in the written draft shared online by his foreign ministry, Mr Martin was originally meant to have said: “As a constitutional nationalist, I am free to pursue a united Ireland in the future, just as so many in this room – friends of mine among them – are free to make the case for Northern Ireland remaining within the Union.”

But when it came to what he actually said, he changed the phrase to “constitutional republican”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party Mr Martin leads is Fianna Fail, which was founded by Eamon De Valera and whose slogan is ‘the republican party’.

And in recent times the republican label has been embraced by SDLP members too, like leader Colum Eastwood, who told the News Letter in 2021: “I’d say I’m a republican. I believe in a united Ireland.”

He also spoke of the thawing relationship between the UK and the Republic, telling his audience: “It is no secret that our two governments have not always acted in concert at all times in recent years. Even today, there are areas where we disagree fundamentally, such as on the Legacy Bill.

“But I am delighted to say that our partnership is manifestly better now than it has been for quite some time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also went on to call for “reform” of how Northern Ireland’s internal governance works, because “key institutions are so often in abeyance, held hostage to the demands of one side or the other”.

He said: “The calls for reform of the agreement – including the need to break the cycle of instability and suspension – have grown louder.

“It is clear that the political community between ‘unionist’ and ‘nationalist’ has grown, and I believe that there should be reform. But that is best achieved from a position of stability.”

More from this reporter:

Advertisement Hide Ad