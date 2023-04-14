Jim Allister publicly rejects Rishi Sunak's gala dinner invitation but adds 'some unionists are unable to resist a five-course-meal and high-level hob-nobbing'
Jim Allister has taken a swipe at unionists who plan to attend an upcoming dinner with the Prime Minister to mark 25 years of the Belfast Agreement, saying some find it impossible to resist “a five-course meal and hob-nobbing with the great and the good”.
He was speaking as he made it public that he is rejecting his invitation to the gathering in Co Down this coming Wednesday.
The invitation had said that “on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, requests the pleasure of Mr Jim Allister at a dinner at Hillsborough Castle”.
He replied in writing, saying: “I decline the invitation… The primary selling point of the agreement to unionists was the supposed guarantee of consent to any constitutional change.
"This, of course, turned out to be a fraud and a deceit with the Supreme Court confirming it afforded no protection when a key provision of the Acts of Union, Article 6, was overridden by the Protocol.
"The subjugation of Article 6 is itself substantial and significant constitutional change.
"Constitutional change which is so profound that now Northern Ireland, colony-like, is subject to the laws of a foreign legislature and court – none of which is altered by your sham Windsor Framework.”
And speaking to the News Letter yesterday, he added: “It’s quite simple: do I want to celebrate the release of prisoners onto our streets? The ushering of them into government? The setting up of a system of unworkable government?
“No I don’t. Why would I be there to give cover and credibility to something that’s been a lamentable failure?
“I suspect others will attend. The lure of a gala and a five-course meal and hob-nobbing with the great and the good – some seem to find it irresistible.”
The UUP has confirmed that leader Doug Beattie and “a number of senior party representatives” will be attending.
The News Letter enquired whether the DUP intends to send anybody but no response had been received at time of writing.