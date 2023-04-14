He was speaking as he made it public that he is rejecting his invitation to the gathering in Co Down this coming Wednesday.

The invitation had said that “on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, requests the pleasure of Mr Jim Allister at a dinner at Hillsborough Castle”.

He replied in writing, saying: “I decline the invitation… The primary selling point of the agreement to unionists was the supposed guarantee of consent to any constitutional change.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Mr Sunak is visiting Northern Ireland to sell the Windsor Framework deal secured with the European Union. Picture date: Tuesday February 28, 2023.

"This, of course, turned out to be a fraud and a deceit with the Supreme Court confirming it afforded no protection when a key provision of the Acts of Union, Article 6, was overridden by the Protocol.

"The subjugation of Article 6 is itself substantial and significant constitutional change.

"Constitutional change which is so profound that now Northern Ireland, colony-like, is subject to the laws of a foreign legislature and court – none of which is altered by your sham Windsor Framework.”

And speaking to the News Letter yesterday, he added: “It’s quite simple: do I want to celebrate the release of prisoners onto our streets? The ushering of them into government? The setting up of a system of unworkable government?

“No I don’t. Why would I be there to give cover and credibility to something that’s been a lamentable failure?

“I suspect others will attend. The lure of a gala and a five-course meal and hob-nobbing with the great and the good – some seem to find it irresistible.”

The UUP has confirmed that leader Doug Beattie and “a number of senior party representatives” will be attending.