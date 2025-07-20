Irish police investigation after video shows racial abuse hurled at Jewish passenger on Dublin bus

A rally in support of Palestine outside the GPO Museum in Dublin last year. Photo: PA Wire

A Jewish passenger was assaulted and accused of being a “genocidal Jew” on public transport in Dublin, according to a video circulating on social media.

The man who received the anti-semitic abuse during the incident recorded it on his phone – with another man seen attempting to knock the device out of his hand while continuing with a tirade against Jewish people.

The man is heard saying “we have to point out what they do” – as the target of his comments attempted to restrain him from grabbing his phone.

“They are murdering, they are the genocidal Jews” the man is heard saying.

Another passenger intervenes, asking “who is being hateful?”. The man responds: “It doesn’t matter… who is committing genocide?”

Asked if the Jewish man was committing genocide, he claims he is “standing up for genocide”.

Addressing the woman who intervened, he says: “Look at the white woman standing up for genocide. Look at this woman standing up for genocide”.

The video also shows the man shouting: “Look at this white woman, white knighting for the Jew”.

The Jewish man can be heard saying “I get used to it, they are all like this”.

Garda (Irish police) told the News Letter on Sunday that they do not comment on social media footage circulated by third parties – however a man had been arrested and released without charge, with an investigation ongoing.

“We can confirm that - shortly after 11pm on Friday 18th July 2025, Gardaí from Rathmines responded to reports of a disturbance on a bus in Rathgar, Dublin 6.

“A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene under public order legislation and brought to a Garda Station in the Dublin Region. He was later released without charge.