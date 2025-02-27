Irish premier has canceled planned visit to meet political leaders in Northern Ireland but to meet Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport

The Department of Taoiseach said the trip was cancelled “due to a schedule change”

Irish premier Micheal Martin is to meet Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport before the Ukrainian president travels to the US, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two leaders will hold a meeting at around lunchtime.

It comes as Mr Martin cancelled a visit to meet political leaders in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The Ukrainian president is briefly stopping in Shannon on his way to the US, where he plans to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalise a deal on US access to Ukraine’s minerals.

Micheal Martin was due to travel to Belfast to hold meetings with First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly , as well as the leaders of the Alliance Party and the SDLP.

Sources in Belfast said that officials from Mr Martin's office cancelled the visit early on Thursday morning, stating that he had "urgent international business" to address which occurred overnight.

The Department of Taoiseach said the trip was cancelled "due to a schedule change".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was to be Mr Martin's first visit to Northern Ireland as Taoiseach since he was reappointed to the role.

Sign up to our newsletters Get the best of the Belfast News Letter straight to your inbox

Mr Martin was due to deliver a keynote address at the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor Summit at the International Convention Centre in Belfast .

It was planned that he would then travel to Stormont Castle where Ms O'Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly would host a meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fianna Fail leader was then to make his way to Parliament Buildings where he was to be greeted by the Speaker of the Assembly, Edwin Poots , which would have been followed by a meeting with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Claire Hanna .

Speaking before the cancelled visit, Mr Martin said: "I am very much looking forward to my first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming Taoiseach again, to meet with the First Minister and deputy First Minister and other political leaders.