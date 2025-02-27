Irish premier has canceled planned visit to meet political leaders in Northern Ireland but to meet Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport

By Cate McCurry, PA
Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 11:16 BST
Irish premier Micheal Martin is to meet Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport before the Ukrainian president travels to the US, it has been confirmed.

The two leaders will hold a meeting at around lunchtime.

It comes as Mr Martin cancelled a visit to meet political leaders in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The Ukrainian president is briefly stopping in Shannon on his way to the US, where he plans to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalise a deal on US access to Ukraine’s minerals.

Micheal Martin was due to travel to Belfast to hold meetings with First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly , as well as the leaders of the Alliance Party and the SDLP.

Sources in Belfast said that officials from Mr Martin's office cancelled the visit early on Thursday morning, stating that he had "urgent international business" to address which occurred overnight.

The Department of Taoiseach said the trip was cancelled "due to a schedule change".

It was to be Mr Martin's first visit to Northern Ireland as Taoiseach since he was reappointed to the role.

Mr Martin was due to deliver a keynote address at the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor Summit at the International Convention Centre in Belfast .

It was planned that he would then travel to Stormont Castle where Ms O'Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly would host a meeting.

The Fianna Fail leader was then to make his way to Parliament Buildings where he was to be greeted by the Speaker of the Assembly, Edwin Poots , which would have been followed by a meeting with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Claire Hanna .

Speaking before the cancelled visit, Mr Martin said: "I am very much looking forward to my first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming Taoiseach again, to meet with the First Minister and deputy First Minister and other political leaders.

"It is also a good opportunity to address the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor Summit, on the back of ambitious new funding for Shared Island initiatives to unlock potential in sustainable tourism, arts and culture, and economic growth."

