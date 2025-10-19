The UUP is backing DUP calls for the assembly to review a decision by Sinn Fein's Economy minister, who is taking steps to prevent Northern Ireland defence companies supplying weapons to Israel.

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said last week that Invest NI had confirmed to her that it does not support the manufacture of arms or their components for Israel.

She also instructed her officials to “prepare additional measures to eliminate any risk of public funds being used to support the manufacture of arms or components that are used for genocide”.

Her department is developing a new ethical investment framework requiring grant supported companies to avoid manufacturing arms or components for countries committing genocide.

In March First Minister Michelle O'Neill decried an announcement by government that it will supply 5000 of the Belfast-made LLM air defence missiles to Ukraine.

The framework will also require them not to engage in UK Government trade talks with Israel.

Sinn Fein has previously taken issue with the defence industry in Northern Ireland.

In March First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she was "incredulous" at a UK government deal for a Belfast factory to supply 5,000 air defence missiles for Ukraine in its war with Russia. She said that rather than buying “weapons of war, I would rather see the money invested in public services”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said on Friday that his party submitted an urgent oral question to the economy minister about her decisions - and said the DUP has lodged a petition with the business office "calling in" her decision.

“The Executive is the forum for discussion and agreement of significant and controversial matters, and we will ensure that it is brought to that forum," Mr Robinson added.

Mr Robinson added that Northern Ireland’s aerospace, defence, security and space industries directly employ 9,000 people and had a turnover of £2.2 billion last year.

He added that arms export controls are a reserved matter for Westminster and that the minister has not consulted with the UK government in directing her department not to engage in UK trade talks with Israel,

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has added his signature to the DUP petition.

He said: “This is a serious matter which raises fundamental questions about ministerial overreach and the failure to seek Executive approval for a policy position that clearly touches on foreign affairs — a reserved matter."

UUP MLA Steve Aiken added that his party is coordinating its MLAs to sign the DUP petition.

Thirty signatures are needed to trigger an assembly review of the minister's decision, so with 25 DUP MLAs and nine UUP MLAs - as well as the TUV signature - the threshold will likely be met.

Mr Aiken said his party notes "with grave concern" the attempts by the minister to "politicise” her department.

"Matters of Foreign Policy, International Trade and Defence are reserved matters," he said.

The MLA suggested the move was to show sollidarity with Sinn Fein’s Irish Presidential candidate.

He also warned that if her decision is allowed to stand, NI industry could be subject to US sanctions as it is “stamping down” on antisemitic activity throughout its supply chain."

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said that Sinn Fein "turns a blind eye" to thousands of US troops and tons of military equipment using Irish airspace for transit to the Middle East.