The loyalist campaigner and commentator also said that he could envisage supporting such violence if there was a repeat of a scenario such as the early Troubles, but added: “I don’t see that happening.”

Mr Bryson was speaking to the News Letter after it was revealed that the government is giving “serious consideration” to appointing an independent person to help all paramilitary groups transition away from violence.

The Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, told the NI Affairs Committee he has had conversations with the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC), which monitors paramilitary activity.

Jamie Bryson said if people are involved in criminality then police should “deal with that strongly”. He said he understand why some people in the loyalist community in the 1970s felt “they had to defend themselves against the IRA" but now police are "well on top of republican terrorist organisations"

“Their idea of having the appointment of an independent person, or people, to carry out exploratory engagement on the issue of group transition is an interesting idea and one that I have taken seriously,” he said.

Mr Bryson confirmed he has been openly advocating a similar process and submitted a paper on the matter to the IRC a year ago and engaged with them on it.

“However if people are involved in drug dealing, criminality, extortion, then I want to be very clear that the police should deal with that – and deal with that strongly,” he added.

He also confirmed that he had sympathy for what loyalist terror groups did during the Troubles.

“Well, my views on the conflict period haven't changed,” he said. “I understand why some people in the loyalist community felt as if they had to defend themselves against what was being done on them by the IRA.”

When it was put to him that loyalists murdered many Catholics who were not involved in the Troubles, he replied: “I think that's wrong, and I don't think civilians and innocent Catholics or innocent Protestants should ever have ever been targeted.”

He also acknowledged that loyalist violence took due legal process away from legitimate authorities.

“That's right, but in a conflict situation where many people felt that the security forces were incapable – or were not succeeding – in protecting the lives of the loyalist community, then I think people had a right to defend themselves.

“But I don't think people had a right to indiscriminately target or kill innocent people on any side of the community.”

However, the activist also confirmed that he could support loyalist violence again if similar circumstances to the early Troubles were to arise in the future.

“We're in a different place and I think the security services are well on top of the republican terrorist organisations now.

“But if you are asking me if 1970 happened again, 'Would loyalists have the right to fight back against the IRA?' The answer is yes – but I don't see it happening.”