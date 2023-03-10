The loyalist campaigner and commentator was speaking to the News Letter after it was revealed that the Government is giving “serious consideration” to appointing an independent person to help all paramilitary groups transition away from violence.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris told the NI Affairs Committee he has had conversations with the Independent Reporting Commission, which monitors paramilitary activity by groups including PIRA, the INLA, UVF and UDA.

“Their idea of having the appointment of an independent person, or people, to carry out exploratory engagement on the issue of group transition is an interesting idea and one that I have taken seriously," he said.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson speaks during a anti Northern Ireland Protocol rally and parade, organised by North Antrim Amalgamated Orange Committee, in Ballymoney, Co Antrim in March 2022.

Mr Bryson confirmed he has been openly advocating a similar process and submitted a paper on the matter to the IRC a year ago and engaged with them on it.

He believes loyalists "felt they had to defend themselves" from the IRA.

When it was put to him that loyalists murdered many Catholics who were not involved in the Troubles, he replied: “I think that's wrong, and I don't think civilians and innocent Catholics or innocent Protestants should ever have ever been targeted.”

But he also confirmed that he could support loyalist violence again if similar circumstances were to arise in the future.

"We're in a different place and I think the security services are well on top of the republican terrorist organisations now," he said. "But if you are asking me if 1970 happened again, 'Would loyalists have the right to fight back against the IRA?' The answer is yes - but I don't see it happening."

But leading victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson rejected all of Mr Bryson's caveats in support of loyalist violence.

After reading his comments, the Director of Services for the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) responded: “Let us be absolutely clear; there was no justification for violence irrespective of who the perpetrators were; Republican or Loyalist terrorists or individual members of the security forces proven to have departed from the code and who engaged in a criminal act”.

He added: “It is absolutely reckless to suggest that criminal violence is ever acceptable or understandable, it is illegitimate and wrong”.

“There are no ifs, buts or maybes about this, when you start engaging in commentary which suggests there are circumstances where violence is permitted and excusable then we are in a very precarious position”.

“The days of paying off terrorists and criminal gangs must be over and it’s a stain on this State that it ever embarked on its’ policies of appeasement and placation of Irish Republicanism”.

“The message needs to ring out, terrorists and criminals cannot be allowed to hold back Society and to ravage lives any longer”.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt also responded to Mr Bryson’s comments.

“The Secretary of State needs to hear from the victims of Loyalist terrorism,” he told the News Letter.

“It has always been the Ulster Unionist Party view that no one needed to die or be hurt to get to where we are today. It is extraordinary 29 years after the ceasefires that these organisations still exist. If there is a way to make them go away we should certainly examine it.

“If they are genuine about diverting energy and comittment for the good of the community then we should look at appropriate pathways, but there must be a big stick for those who aren’t.

"It is clear there are members who are there for personal gain, coercive control and prestige. The only encouragement they should be given is to cease or face the consequences.”

According to reference work Lost Lives, the UVF, UDA and other loyalist groups claimed 1099 lives during the Troubles, while republicans claimed 2158.

In 2018 researcher Paul Nolan, supported by QUB, found that republicans had taken 74 lives and loyalists 71, since the Good Friday Agreement.