Jamie Bryson has begun his strategy of 'rebalancing the Troubles narrative' by helping three IRA victims ask for a probe by the new legacy body into who was really behind their loved ones’ murders.

A trainee lawyer, Mr Bryson assisted Shankill Bomb victims Charlie Murray and Gary Butler, along with Paul Shields - whose father was also murdered by the IRA - in lodging their files on Tuesday.

The move comes after the loyalist activist called for unionists to "rebalance" the narrative on legacy by "flooding" the newly launched Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) with requests to investigate IRA murders.

He claims that nationalists are refusing to use the ICRIR and that this offers a “strategic opportunity” to unionists to engage it.

The scene at the Shankill Road bombing in Belfast by the IRA in 1993, which killed nine people injured dozens more.

This would shift the dominating focus on loyalists and the UK state and more fairly reflect the fact that the IRA carried out 60% of Troubles murders, he argued.

Mr Murray and Mr Butler have asked the ICRIR to investigate the 1993 IRA Shankill Road bombing which killed Mr Murray's little sister Leanne and Mr Butler's family members Evelyn and Michelle Baird and Michael Morrison.

Whilst bomber Thomas Begley was killed in the explosion and Sean Kelly was jailed for it, they are pressing for the ICRIR to find all those involved - from those who sanctioned and planned the attack to those who procured vehicles, built or moved the bomb, transported the bombers or gave logistical assistance.

Mr Butler said those behind the attack have still not been brought to book.

People hold a banner with the faces of nine people killed in the Shankill Bomb during an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the atrocity, in 2023.

"We have inquiries and investigations galore into killings by loyalists or the security forces, but no such resources poured into holding PIRA accountable for their terrorist campaign," he said. "I hope the ICRIR will correct that imbalance and injustice. Time for truth.”

Mr Murray added that liability must extend to every IRA member who played a role.

He added: "We trust the ICRIR will conduct a robust and detailed investigation to finally hold all those involved accountable, and to provide us with the ‘truth’ we so often see nationalist/republican legacy groups demanding."

Paul Shields has asked the ICRIR to probe the murder of his father Robert 'Robin' Shields, an ambulance worker and former RUC Reservist.

Two IRA gunmen burst into the the Broadway Ambulance station in Belfast in 1980 and shot him.

The murder "robbed his family of the opportunity to see his children and grandchildren live their lives" he said.

The IRA later triggered a series of bomb alerts to disrupt his funeral.

“We see and hear the catchphrase often from PIRA and their surrogates: ‘Time for Truth’," he said. "Yes, it is, and we as a family want the truth about the PIRA murder of our father, and all those involved to be held criminally liable.”

All three victims are asking for probes into claims that informants were among those behind the murders.

The ICRIR responded that it is committed to serving victims, families and survivors.

"We respect people’s choices about whether they come to the Commission and our door will always remain open to all," it said.