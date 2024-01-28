Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He effectively told them that, if they leave the DUP, they will find a new home in his own party.

Mr Allister made the comments in a speech at the annual dinner of Newry and Armagh’s TUV branch on Saturday evening.

It comes amid rumours that the DUP top brass is minded to accept a deal with the UK government which would see the party re-enter power-sharing with Sinn Fein.

The details of this mooted deal have yet to be revealed.

Mr Allister told his party faithful in his speech: “Unionism is facing a defining moment. A moment of decision that will set Northern Ireland’s course for years to come.

"Either NI will embark on the transition out of the UK by unionists implementing the template designed for that purpose, the Protocol, or unionism will hold the line and refuse to put its hand to its own destruction.

“This is a decision so momentous as to rise above questions of party loyalty.

“Unionists of different party affiliations and none have until now stood resolute and firm, be they those in the DUP who see the issues clearly and have been doing the right thing, or grassroots loyalists who have rallied to the cause...

“What has united us is our realisation and conviction that an Irish Sea border, whatever you call its partitioning parts – established because under EU law GB is deemed a foreign country and NI as EU territory – along with the resulting suspension of Art 6 of the Act(s) of Union, because EU law now governs our goods economy and trade, are all Union dismantling and incompatible with our cherished position as a full part of the UK.

“Thus, unitedly, we see the folly of returning to a Stormont where by law unionist ministers would have to implement the Protocol and its all-Ireland design.

"At that point unionist ministers would become Protocol implementers, because it is clear none of the legal parameters or reach of the Protocol have changed within recent negotiations.

“If the worst happens and the DUP gives up the fight, then all who see the issues need to stand together.

“I know how difficult and uncomfortable it is to withstand what you know is wrong within a party to which you have had longterm loyalty.

"It isn’t easy. But when it’s right, it must be done!