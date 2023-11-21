Peter Robinson said yesterday that unionists wouldn’t get everything they wanted from negotiations and suggested that outstanding issues could be dealt with at Stormont.

Jim Allister MLA has called Peter Robinson's intervention on DUP - Government talks over the Irish Sea border "folly".

Jim Allister has slammed the intervention as “orchestrated choreography”. The TUV leader said that Robinson’s “flawed analysis is dependent on a glaring fallacy, namely the pretence that through Stormont unionists could achieve further Protocol changes. The entrenched Sinn Fein veto means any such unionist proposals would be stillborn, particularly bearing in mind that the ‘rigorous implementers’ hold the majority in Stormont.”

Speaking on Times Radio yesterday, Robinson also floated the idea of a 'best of both worlds' scenario - where Northern Ireland had access to both markets. On the BBC’s Nolan Show this morning, the TUV leader said that there was a legal imperative which goes with that scenario – which is access to the EU single market. He said: “For that, you must submit yourself to the full rigour of EU law and thereby accept your position as a colony of the EU. That is not something that I think is in the interests of Northern Ireland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said on the same programme that he believed the DUP are doing all they can to get back into Stormont and that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is trying to get enough to sell it to his party. “There are people within his party who are trying to do everything they possibly can to stop him from doing that.” He added: “We are coming to a stage now where it’s either government or no government, but the negotiations will stop one way or the other”.

Yesterday, the former first minister told the News Letter that any offer from Downing Street must be “substantial” in order to be able to sell it to the unionist community. Robinson said the two key areas the DUP must secure progress on are the future of the union – and whether any arrangements undermine it – as well as free trade between NI and GB and vice versa.

On Times Radio on Tuesday, Mr Robinson had also said that Northern Ireland “could have virtually the best of both worlds with having access in a seamless way, both to the UK market and the European market”.

The former First Minister had argued that access to both markets depends on the outcome of any negotiations. When asked by the News Letter if NI remaining under EU regulations undermines his key test of securing the future of the union he said: “Who has primacy is the issue. The biggest issue is - we have been under EU regulations. The whole of the UK was under EU regulations. The issue is how much will we be under EU regulations if they change from here on in. That's the issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was asked how that wasn’t a different scenario – given that the entire UK was under those regulations. “Yes absolutely. But what regulations have changed since? Have you noticed some change?”

Robinson says that divergence is a risk and suggested that’s one that the DUP will be looking at. “Future divergence from European regulations separating us from the rest of the United Kingdom - that's the issue that needs to be resolved. I'm not going to go into the detail of it, because it's not my role to do so. But it's one of the issues that has to be resolved”.

He says the DUP’s seven tests are “unquestionably the goal for unionists. Those have to be the areas the negotiating team is concentrating on. It’s not for me to go into the detail of all of those, I’ve given advice along with the panel that consulted widely. We took opinion from across the community and it was judged that the framework document did not do that. So those are the gaps that have to be plugged.”

Robinson – along with former First Minister Arlene Foster and other party grandees – was part of an eight person panel which held a review into the Windsor Framework. He said the panel believed that the deal didn’t deliver on sovereignty and free trade and suggested that any final deal would be consulted on from the leadership down to party members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would become transparent during the process of negotiations whether what the government is offering is enough, he said. “Before the turn of the year will be the key deadline. The government have to give something substantial to sell to the unionist community.”

He continued: “You have to look at how best you protect the union. How best you protect the economy of Northern Ireland and its principle economic relationship - which is with the rest of the UK. Those are the priorities. Once you do that, then it's a matter for politicians to get the best possible deal that they can on all of the other issues.”