Just like ex-Labour MP Baroness Hoey recently, Mr Allister made reference to the Vichy regime which governed much of France with German consent during World War Two.

Mr Heaton-Harris was speaking at Queen’s University Belfast as part of a three-day conference on the Good Friday Agreement’s 25th anniversary, which fell on April 10.

Mr Heaton-Harris declared that “real leaders know when to say yes,” and called for Stormont to be resurrected.

Adolf Hitler shakes hands with Philippe Petain, leader of the Vichy government

It is currently in abeyance because the DUP believes that the Protocol and Windsor Framework harm the Province’s place in the UK, without the consent of its citizens.

Responding, Mr Allister said: “This morning’s speech by the Secretary of State at the Belfast Agreement jamboree at Queen’s was predictably lapped up by the audience, but Unionists would be wise not to take it at face value.

“In fact, when one considers what the Secretary of State is demanding of Unionists, the absurdity of his claims is obvious.

“This is a man who was happy to serve in government while it argued in the Supreme Court that the Protocol put Article Six of the Acts of Union in suspension.

Jim Allister was reacting to the Secretary of State's speech

“Now he tells us that putting Sinn Fein in charge of a Stormont administration will save the Union! What nonsense!

“Unionists should remember that any minister in a Stormont executive will be required by law to be part of a Vichy regime which implements EU law over which no one in Northern Ireland has any say.

"How would Unionists being part of an administration which must implement the partition of the UK help strengthen the Union?

"The simple answer is that of course it would not!”

After Germany forces over-ran France in 1940, the north and west of the nation were occupied by the Nazis outright, whilst a rump government – widely seen as a mere puppet of Berlin – was granted control over the south and east.

