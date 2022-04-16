Jim Allister: PM betrayed Northern Ireland so I would not miss his mendacity

Mr Allister said he did not expect the Prime Minister to stand down although that might change if the Conservative Party sustain heavy losses in local elections in England and Wales on the same day Northern Ireland goes to the polls.

He also said it was notable that Sinn Fein had been “very quiet” while other local parties were demanding the Prime Minister leave Downing Street after Mr Johnson was fined for breaching Covid restrictions.

“We come from a part of the United Kingdom were a leader of our government, namely Michelle O’Neill, demonstrated total disregard for Covid regulations in taking part in a mass violation of the restrictions at the Bobby Storey funeral. So, there are some politicians here who need to be very circumspect in what they have to say,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.