Jim Allister: PM betrayed Northern Ireland so I would not miss his mendacity
While Jim Allister was sceptical that Boris Johnson was on the verge of resigning over the partygate scandal, the TUV leader said he would not miss the Prime Minister’s “mendacity” if he ever vacated No 10 Downing Street.
Mr Allister said he did not expect the Prime Minister to stand down although that might change if the Conservative Party sustain heavy losses in local elections in England and Wales on the same day Northern Ireland goes to the polls.
He also said it was notable that Sinn Fein had been “very quiet” while other local parties were demanding the Prime Minister leave Downing Street after Mr Johnson was fined for breaching Covid restrictions.
“We come from a part of the United Kingdom were a leader of our government, namely Michelle O’Neill, demonstrated total disregard for Covid regulations in taking part in a mass violation of the restrictions at the Bobby Storey funeral. So, there are some politicians here who need to be very circumspect in what they have to say,” he said.
While he did not expect Mr Johnson’s resignation soon, Mr Allister added: “He is not the sort of guy who takes probity issues very seriously and the Protocol is a demonstrable indication of that. This is a Prime Minister who totally betrayed Northern Ireland so I certainly wouldn’t miss his mendacity if he eventually went.”