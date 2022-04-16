Abortion issue ‘is huge for some Catholic voters and they’ll be supporting TUV’

The TUV leader also appealed to traditional, conservative Catholics in Northern Ireland opposed to abortion to vote for his party on May 5.

He claimed that he has had “lots of messages” from Catholic voters supporting his anti-abortion stance.

Mr Allister said he would be happy to work with the nationalist SDLP if that party chose to stay out of any renewed power-sharing coalition.

“It is beyond comprehension that we have a situation whereby the people of Northern Ireland are about to go to the polls in three weeks’ time but the one thing they can’t do is what every other voter can do elsewhere in the world, and vote a party out of government. We can’t do that under mandatory coalition.

“Voters are left in a scenario that they could have a bad government with no opposition to hold it to account. That is the worst of all worlds. That is why I want vigorous opposition. The only way Stormont can work is through a coalition of the willing and a strong opposition. So whoever is not in government at Stormont should be in opposition.”

Asked if an official opposition could include TUV and the SDLP, Mr Allister said: “If I was in opposition then I would be working with anyone who sought to oppose bad government.”

Mr Allister said he has received messages from traditional Catholic voters offering support.

“They look at Stormont and they see a Sinn Fein that is totally sold one way on the abortion issue.

“They also look at the SDLP and see that while there might be one or two MLAs who oppose it, that party’s leadership are pushing down a very strong pro-abortion line. Some of these Catholic voters for whom abortion is a huge issue I know for a fact will be voting TUV, and they are very welcome to do so.